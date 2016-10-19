  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

Arab News |

Ambassador Dieter W. Haller

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany, both politically and economically. The challenges we face in our respective regions are manifold.
We have witnessed in the last 12 months an impressive increase in our bilateral interaction and a substantial deepening especially in our political dialogue. Both countries cooperate closely in the fight against international terrorism.
We join hands in the endeavor to restore peace and stability in the troubled region of the Middle East. Much remains, however, to be done. We are well aware: Only in a peaceful and stable neighborhood our societies can prosper.
In the economic field we are witnessing a constantly vibrant bilateral trade and promising new joint ventures on the horizon. The “Vision 2030” offers in our view excellent opportunities for an enhanced economic partnership. German companies with their high technological competence are willing to share their expertise and participate in the implementation of the “Vision 2030”. The sectors we want to focus on are infrastructure, smart cities, renewable energy and health. Transferring know-how and contributing to the training of young Saudis will remain a high priority for German companies.
We equally promote Saudi investment in Germany. This is part of our understanding of a truly economic partnership on an equal footing.
The Saudi-German rapprochement this year was most visible in Germany’s participation in the Janadriyah festival for which we are extremely grateful to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.
The exhibition of the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin on “Capitals of Early Islamic Culture” was a big success. The Kingdom is blessed with a rich cultural heritage. Knowing more of each other and sharing our historic and cultural experiences is a source of mutual enrichment.
I would like to assure our Saudi friends that my team in Riyadh stands ready to contribute to what committed diplomats should always do: Build bridges between our countries in all relevant fields, bring people together in full respect of their respective traditions and culture and by doing so contribute to build a better world for us and our children.

— Dieter W. Haller
Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...

Saudi-German strategic ties touch new heights

RIYADH With complementary needs in trade and investment as well as similarities in positions on...

Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in the key region Our...

Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RIYADH The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering...

Celebrating 25th year of cooperation with BMW

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors was designated the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia in...

Around Arab News

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

Daesh ‘using human shields in Mosul’

WASHINGTON Daesh terrorists were barring civilians from leaving Mosul on Tuesday and using them...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...

Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany both politically and economically The...

Saudi-German strategic ties touch new heights

RIYADH With complementary needs in trade and investment as well as similarities in positions on...

Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in the key region Our...