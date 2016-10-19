Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany, both politically and economically. The challenges we face in our respective regions are manifold.

We have witnessed in the last 12 months an impressive increase in our bilateral interaction and a substantial deepening especially in our political dialogue. Both countries cooperate closely in the fight against international terrorism.

We join hands in the endeavor to restore peace and stability in the troubled region of the Middle East. Much remains, however, to be done. We are well aware: Only in a peaceful and stable neighborhood our societies can prosper.

In the economic field we are witnessing a constantly vibrant bilateral trade and promising new joint ventures on the horizon. The “Vision 2030” offers in our view excellent opportunities for an enhanced economic partnership. German companies with their high technological competence are willing to share their expertise and participate in the implementation of the “Vision 2030”. The sectors we want to focus on are infrastructure, smart cities, renewable energy and health. Transferring know-how and contributing to the training of young Saudis will remain a high priority for German companies.

We equally promote Saudi investment in Germany. This is part of our understanding of a truly economic partnership on an equal footing.

The Saudi-German rapprochement this year was most visible in Germany’s participation in the Janadriyah festival for which we are extremely grateful to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

The exhibition of the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin on “Capitals of Early Islamic Culture” was a big success. The Kingdom is blessed with a rich cultural heritage. Knowing more of each other and sharing our historic and cultural experiences is a source of mutual enrichment.

I would like to assure our Saudi friends that my team in Riyadh stands ready to contribute to what committed diplomats should always do: Build bridges between our countries in all relevant fields, bring people together in full respect of their respective traditions and culture and by doing so contribute to build a better world for us and our children.



— Dieter W. Haller

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia