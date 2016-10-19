We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity, we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our history.



We celebrate the desire for freedom voiced by the people in Leipzig, Plauen, Berlin and many other towns and cities in the GDR.

It was their Peaceful Revolution which made the unification of the two German states at all conceivable. And we celebrate a country in which millions of citizens, with a sense of self-confidence, rolled up their sleeves and got on with the national task that was unification. Only in this way could what belonged together grow together.

Today, in turbulent and sometimes difficult times, we are again faced with the task of building internal unity in our country.

Integrating the many refugees here is a particular challenge for the whole country. Countless citizens are approaching the new arrivals and helping them find their way into our society.

I am grateful for this solidarity and readiness to help, for this equanimity and confidence.

But I also know that the refugee crisis, the wars on Europe’s fringes and horrific terrorist attacks have given rise to worry and fear.

In such a situation, it is important to resolve conflicts openly and peacefully, on the solid foundation provided by our Basic Law.

We must keep talking about what binds us, and what should bind us. And we must not forget that this Germany is strong and stable. It has functioning institutions and engaged citizens.

Together we can maintain cohesion among those who are here. And we can ensure cohesion with those who come in future. Within the European Union, too, the goal is to re-establish internal unity in diversity.

The British people’s decision to leave the EU was a shock.

In many countries, there are voices propagating a retreat to the nation state and fueling fear of “outsiders”.

But cutting ourselves off is not a solution at a time when the world is becoming ever more interconnected.

We must make Europe stronger in order to preserve and facilitate peace and freedom, security and prosperity.

Today we are seeing how, after the victory of democracy in 1989 and 1990, liberal achievements are at risk in many parts of the world.

We in Germany will not allow ourselves to be discouraged by this. On the contrary, together with our partners, we are ready to shoulder responsibility and to defend human rights.

As Germans living abroad, you are ambassadors for our democratic, globally-minded country.

Let us continue to work together for that for which the people took to the streets during the Peaceful Revolution — freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

On that note, I send warmest good wishes from Berlin, the capital of our country, now reunified for 26 years!



Joachim Gauck