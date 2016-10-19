  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

Saudi Arabia

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

Arab News |

President Joachim Gauck

On the Day of German Unity, we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our history.

We celebrate the desire for freedom voiced by the people in Leipzig, Plauen, Berlin and many other towns and cities in the GDR.
It was their Peaceful Revolution which made the unification of the two German states at all conceivable. And we celebrate a country in which millions of citizens, with a sense of self-confidence, rolled up their sleeves and got on with the national task that was unification. Only in this way could what belonged together grow together.
Today, in turbulent and sometimes difficult times, we are again faced with the task of building internal unity in our country.
Integrating the many refugees here is a particular challenge for the whole country. Countless citizens are approaching the new arrivals and helping them find their way into our society.
I am grateful for this solidarity and readiness to help, for this equanimity and confidence.
But I also know that the refugee crisis, the wars on Europe’s fringes and horrific terrorist attacks have given rise to worry and fear.
In such a situation, it is important to resolve conflicts openly and peacefully, on the solid foundation provided by our Basic Law.
We must keep talking about what binds us, and what should bind us. And we must not forget that this Germany is strong and stable. It has functioning institutions and engaged citizens.
Together we can maintain cohesion among those who are here. And we can ensure cohesion with those who come in future. Within the European Union, too, the goal is to re-establish internal unity in diversity.
The British people’s decision to leave the EU was a shock.
In many countries, there are voices propagating a retreat to the nation state and fueling fear of “outsiders”.
But cutting ourselves off is not a solution at a time when the world is becoming ever more interconnected.
We must make Europe stronger in order to preserve and facilitate peace and freedom, security and prosperity.
Today we are seeing how, after the victory of democracy in 1989 and 1990, liberal achievements are at risk in many parts of the world.
We in Germany will not allow ourselves to be discouraged by this. On the contrary, together with our partners, we are ready to shoulder responsibility and to defend human rights.
As Germans living abroad, you are ambassadors for our democratic, globally-minded country.
Let us continue to work together for that for which the people took to the streets during the Peaceful Revolution — freedom, democracy and the rule of law.
On that note, I send warmest good wishes from Berlin, the capital of our country, now reunified for 26 years!

Joachim Gauck

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany both politically and economically The...

Saudi-German strategic ties touch new heights

RIYADH With complementary needs in trade and investment as well as similarities in positions on...

Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in the key region Our...

Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RIYADH The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering...

Celebrating 25th year of cooperation with BMW

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors was designated the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia in...

SAP commits to NTP 2020’s digital transformation drive

RIYADH SAP Germany s multinational software corporation that makes enterprise software to manage...

Saudi prince executed for killing fellow citizen

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior said Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki bin Saud Al Kabeer was...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Khalaf Al-Habtoor: GCC unity, closer ties with Turkey and Pakistan needed to face Iran

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a prominent Emirati businessman a philanthropist and a renowned...

Saudi poet gets six years for praising Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced a Saudi citizen to six years in...

UN cease-fire efforts for Yemen gain backing from Saudi Arabia

RIYADH The warring parties in Yemen have agreed to a 72 hour cease fire which is to take effect...

Global battle against greenhouse gas emissions gets Saudi Arabia’s push

RIYADH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Safety and security of diplomatic missions Kingdom’s prime concern

NEW YORK Saudi Arabia has stressed that the safety and security of diplomatic and consular...

Jeddah Civil Defense secures collapsed building

JEDDAH Jeddah Civil Defense deployed rescue teams and coordinated efforts after a three story...

Non-governmental organizations can register to operate legally

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that new organizations can register...

Saudi Arabia tightens noose on cybercrime

RIYADH The Kingdom is making concerted efforts to tighten the noose on cybercrime with work on...

Around Arab News

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...

Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany both politically and economically The...

Saudi-German strategic ties touch new heights

RIYADH With complementary needs in trade and investment as well as similarities in positions on...

Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in the key region Our...

Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RIYADH The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering...

Celebrating 25th year of cooperation with BMW

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors was designated the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia in...

SAP commits to NTP 2020’s digital transformation drive

RIYADH SAP Germany s multinational software corporation that makes enterprise software to manage...

England’s Archibald goes two clear at Sahara Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY Stuart Archibald fired a bogey free four under 66 to haul himself into contention for...

Almulla to lead Saudi national team for 36th Pan Arab Golf Championship

RIYADH Othman Almulla will be leading what is being touted as the strongest Saudi national golf...

Mountains decisive for 2017, says Froome

PARIS Tour de France organizers on Tuesday unveiled a 2017 course light on mountain climbs but...

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam announces European tour dates

JEDDAH Fans of Lebanese star Najwa Karam are impatiently awaiting the release of her newest album...

YouTube signs up ‘The Rock’ for new channel

CANNES YouTube has signed up the world s highest paid actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Doug...

Celebs come out in full force for Clinton

NEW YORK Stars of Hollywood and Broadway including Julia Roberts Jake Gyllenhaal Sarah Jessica...

How does it feel? No word from Dylan on Nobel win

STOCKHOLM Five days after Bob Dylan was named the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature no one...

UNESCO adopts resolution on east Jerusalem

PARIS The UN cultural agency on Tuesday adopted an Arab sponsored resolution on east Jerusalem...

Iraqis fleeing Daesh face revenge attacks: Amnesty

LONDON Paramilitary groups and government forces in Iraq have tortured arbitrarily detained and...