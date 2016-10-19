Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a fascinating travel and tourism destination.



Germany, which is today frequented by a large number of Arab tourists including Saudi nationals, is the number one cultural and leisure destination also for Europeans.

Cultural and city tourism, especially in the metropolitan regions, is very important for Germany.

In fact, the large cities in Germany with over 100,000 inhabitants, which can boast to have rich cultural and tourism legacy, generate more than half (56 percent) of international overnight stays.

Nearly all of the 10 biggest German towns which form the marketing association “Magic Cities” have shown better growth rates. Research shows that 42 percent of foreign tourists travel to Germany for a city break, while 27 percent define their travel here as a sight-seeing trip or a cultural holiday.

On the other hand, health travel or medical tourism is becoming an increasing factor for inbound tourism to Germany. In 2015, the 350 high ranking health resorts and spas registered an increase of 5.4 percent accounting for 6.8 million overnight stays.

The preceding year only marked growth of just over 1percent.

To this end, it is also important to note that Germany’s tourism numbers are up for the sixth year in a row.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. After all, it was only recently that Germany was voted the ‘best country’ in a global poll.

The Germany’s Federal Statistics Office counted 436.4 million overnight stays in Germany in 2015, a 3-percent rise over the year before.

The trend is nevertheless significant.

Germany’s reputation as a stable, safe and affluent nation has boosted its status as an attractive travel destination in recent years.

Today, Germany is one of the most visited countries in the world.

From the Baltic Sea to the Alps, Germany today is more popular as a tourist destination than it has ever been before.

Most of the tourists visiting the country come from the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the US besides a large number of them from Saudi Arabia and Gulf states.

The number of visitors from Saudi Arabia is increasing as alongside the UK.

This is in addition to a large number of Saudi and Gulf businessmen visiting Germany for business as well as for leisure every year.

With about 40 percent of all overnight stays Bavaria and its capital city Munich remain by far the strongest magnet for visitors from the Gulf region.

With its beautiful landscape and historic cities, Bavaria is attracting more and more tourists from Saudi Arabia.

Frankfurt ranks second after Munich followed by Berlin and Dusseldorf as most popular cities for tourists from the Gulf.

The German capital is especially popular among young people because they discovered Berlin as an excellent destination for the summer season.

Holidaymakers from the Gulf states are increasingly choosing Berlin.

Among the things they appreciate in the city are the affordable hotel prices, which are considerably lower than in other major international cities.

Gulf states are the fourth most important economic market for Germany.

The number of visitors from other Asian countries is also growing as an increase of about 20 percent has been reported in visitors from China, Japan is not far behind at 17.3 percent.

Germany’s tourism industry, which generates revenues of about €280 billion every year and employs 2.9 million people, is thus heading for its third record number of international bookings in a row.

Best known for its famous Oktoberfest and World War II history, Germany is also home to some of Europe’s most beautiful scenery, fairytale castles, important historic sites, museums and cathedrals set amidst exceptional natural landscapes and greeneries.

The country has plenty of fantastic tourist attractions and unique sights to offer.

Every year, international visitors travel to Germany to see architectural treasures and fascinating places of natural beauty.

Located in the heart of Europe, Germany is the strongest economy in the European Union. Germany has about 38 places on the UNESCO World Heritage list that stand evidence of some 2000 years of history.

Since reunification, Germany has gained a higher profile as a travel destination with the most visited destination is its capital city, Berlin.

Tourists visit Berlin to witness a significant event in world history, the demolition of the Berlin wall in 1989 that marks the economic and political reunification of Germany.

The Berlin wall stood for 28 years, dividing Berlin into East and West Berlin.

The historical importance attached to it makes it an important tourist attraction.

The remains of the famous wall has now become a 1,300 meters of art gallery displaying the ‘100 murals’ by artists from around the world.

The art interprets the meaning of peace and liberty felt after the historic 1989. Berlin has a significant cultural identity of its own.

One of the most fascinating capitals in Europe, Berlin represents a rich and vibrant culture.

It’s a happening city where one can witness various artistic works and a living culture.

Berlin is teeming in historic monuments, museums and the world famous ‘Olympic Stadium that unfolds the history of this region.

One of the most famous landmarks in Europe the “Brandenburg Gate”, built in the 18th century, is the only surviving city gate of Berlin and it symbolizes the reunification of East and West Berlin.

With over six million annual visitors, the Oktoberfest in Munich being held since 1810 is the largest folk’s fest in the world.

The festival is an important part of Bavarian culture. Also, Munich square in city center is a cultural hub and is worth visiting.

Scenic drives, hiking and horse riding through the Black Forest are popular things to do as well as cruises on the beautiful Rhine River with its marvelous views of picture-perfect sceneries like in movies.

Providing a romantic interlude, the river Rhine carves its way here through steep vineyard-covered hills topped with countless castles and ruins.

In Rothenberg, enroot the ‘Romantic Road’ half-way between Frankfurt and Munich, tourists can meander through this medieval city and absorb the rich history of architecture and art.

Must-see attractions include the stunning Gothic cathedral of Cologne and the iconic fairytale ‘Neuschwanstein castle’, the most photographed structure in Germany that resonated as an inspiration for the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ castles in the Disneyland parks.

With historic treasures like the famous ‘Heidelberg Castle’ and the medieval ‘Old Bridge’, the Heidelberg-old city is a must visit.

The city center has retained its flamboyant charm of narrow streets, picturesque houses, restaurants, museums, art galleries and local markets.

The largest city in Germany’s federal state of Saxony, Leipzig, known for its vibrant arts and culture scene is a favorite destination for visitors as well.



The region is trendy among tourists, attracting the interest of holiday-makers with its own charm and almost unlimited possibilities of appealing to visitors’ tastes.

Another famous landmark ‘Rugen Island’ in the Baltic Sea is the largest island in Germany, connected to the mainland by the Rugen Bridge and Rugen Causeway. Charming villas, seaside resorts and beautiful beaches draw tourists to Rugen Island, but the star attraction is the Jasmund National Park, famous for its unique Rugen chalk cliffs rising 528 feet over the sea.

Other important cities include Dresden, Frankfurt- the digital hub, Hamburg, Rothenberg, and Hamelin city.

All of these cities offer significant historic sites, museums and arts their culture have often been reflected in classic literature scenes for ages.

Tourism in Germany has a remarkable mix of historical heritage, art and culture, world events and sports facilities that include the famous Olympic Stadium is worth mentioning as well.

Referring to the medical tourism, a report said that the internationally competitive offering with modern wellness and medical tourism are popular among the Saudi tourists. Appreciable German hospitality and service commitment represented in its people, places of beauty, haute cuisine and the luxury hotel sector keeps tourists coming back for more. Saudis also like Germany for its automobile innovation.

With leading manufacturers of a series of high-quality German automobiles, such as Porsche, Mercedes Benz, and BMW, Germany has reigned much over hundred years of unraveled competence in automobile technology. Hundreds of thousands of people visit BMW’s four-cylinder ‘BMW Tower’ and the bowl-shaped ‘BMW Museum’ next to it each year in Munich. The museum showcases the technical development of cars and motorcycles and some exhibits about the history of the company.