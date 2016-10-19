  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

Arab News |

Criminal Court building in Riyadh. (Courtesy: ada.gov.sa)

RIYADH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts in security cases, giving them a total of 74 years in prison.
The perpetrators were found guilty of, among other charges, kidnapping security officers, planning to assassinate a Saudi prince during his visit to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and embracing the takfirist ideology.
The court convicted the first defendant of believing that the Saudi regime is an apostate one, not pledging allegiance to the authorities, and preparing to travel to Afghanistan to join Al-Qaeda militant group. He was also found guilty of manufacturing explosives, and training and providing others with electronic files on manufacturing explosives. Charges also included plotting to blow up a residential complex for foreigners in Riyadh.
The first defendant was also convicted of planning to kidnap a police officer in order to swap him with some prisoners convicted on security charges. He also knew of an assassination plot of a Saudi prince during his visit to the Grand Mosque. And although he did not support this plot, he did not report it to the police.
Moreover, he did not tip the authorities on some people he knew who traveled to conflict zones. Other charges included financing terrorist acts and creating a channel on YouTube for instigating against the regime.
Accordingly, the court sentenced him to 22 years in prison, ordered the confiscation of his PC and banned him from traveling abroad for a similar period after serving his jail term.
The second defendant was convicted of defiance of the authorities by traveling to conflict zones in Syria without being given a formal permission. Other charges included preparation to travel to Afghanistan to fight there, planning to explode a residential complex for foreigners in Riyadh, and involvement in manufacturing a grenade.
The second defendant was given a 12-year prison sentence and barred from traveling abroad for a similar period after serving his jail term.
The court convicted the third defendant of defiance of the authorities by readying to travel to conflict zones in Syria and concealing information about his brother and others who went there. Other charges included instigating against the regime in cooperation with other accomplices, and communicating with people in conflict zones. The court sentenced him to seven years in prison and ordered the confiscation of his PC.

