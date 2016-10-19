  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

Saudi Arabia

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |

New services to be introduced by the Ministry of Interior include self-serve devices for travelers.

JEDDAH: Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed Al-Asiri revealed the presence of Gulf coordination to link the digital identification systems for GCC citizens.
He said the linking process will enable all GCC citizens to benefit from electronic services in the GCC countries using their electronic identity card issued by the country.
He aid the Ministry of Interior, despite the large successes achieved in e-services and smart solutions, aims to achieve more successes and offer more innovative and facilitative solutions to citizens and residents, in line with Vision 2030. He said the ministry also seeks to enhance economic competition by creating an attractive environment for investment and facilitating business.
Al-Asiri’s statements came on the sidelines of the launch of the 36th Gulf IT exhibition, GITEX 2016, in Dubai.
The electronic linking processes is one of the essential needs for Gulf travelers to Gulf states after the GCC’s decision to permit GCC citizens to move freely between GCC countries using their national IDs, without requiring a passport.
The linking of electronic services involves linking banking, service, and investment transactions through use of just the national ID, similar to what GCC citizens would need if they were carrying out these transactions in their home countries.
Meanwhile, at the GITEX 2016 exhibition, the Ministry of Interior will be displaying a number of its new services and platforms to visitors of the exhibition. New services include self-service devices for travelers to complete travel and passport procedures, which will be offered by the National Information Center, and will launch in its first phase at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh.
The new service for travelers replaces in-person passport checks by Passports employees at the airport, as travelers can use the new devices to obtain entry and exit cards within a few short minutes. The device begins by reading the passport using a scanner, or the citizen’s national ID, which can be entered directly into the device.
The traveler’s details are then displayed on the screen, and a photograph of the traveler is captured.
Travelers then are requested to provide their fingerprint, and finally a card or receipt is printed permitting the traveler to enter and exit. The new devices can be used by citizens, residents, or visitors alike.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...

Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany both politically and economically The...

Saudi-German strategic ties touch new heights

RIYADH With complementary needs in trade and investment as well as similarities in positions on...

Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in the key region Our...

Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RIYADH The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering...

Around Arab News

China praises ‘friendly’ Duterte during visit

BEIJING China China offered fresh praise for visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on...

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

Daesh car bombs, mortars slow down Iraqi advance on Mosul

KHAZER Iraq Daesh militants have deployed suicide car bombs and fired mortar rounds to slow down...

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

Daesh ‘using human shields in Mosul’

WASHINGTON Daesh terrorists were barring civilians from leaving Mosul on Tuesday and using them...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...