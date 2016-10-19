Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH: Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help improve the standard of living in the African country.

“Sierra Leonean President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is expected to send a letter soon to thank the Saudi government for the assistance,” said Ambassador Alhaji Mohammed Sillah Kargbo.

The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) fosters the economic development and social progress of member countries in accordance with Islamic law.

The agreement was signed by IDB President Ahmad Mohamed Ali and Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development Momodu Lamin Kargbo who visited the Kingdom last week.

Speaking on the occasion, Kargbo cited the “significant contribution of the bank to development in Sierra Leone, which expresses its eagerness to strengthen its cooperation with the IDB.”

“On behalf of Sierra Leonean President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, I express my country’s eagerness to ramp up collaboration with the IDB and affirm our commitment in supporting its developmental mission,” Kargbo said.

For his part, Dr. Ali expressed appreciation to the Sierra Leonean president for his country’s “major economic programs focused on stability, peace building, infrastructure support, social harmony, and agricultural development.”

He added that IDB will continue to work with Sierra Leone to implement development programs across the country, and will enhance the health and agriculture sectors, and expand and improve road, water, and power networks in remote areas.

The Sierra Leonean finance minister was accompanied by Kawusu Kebbay, director for development and coordination at the ministry.

President-elect Dr. Bandar Hajjar, who was the former minister of Haj, was also present during the signing ceremony.