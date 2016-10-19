  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |

Sierra Leone's president Ernest Bai Koroma. (AP)

RIYADH: Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help improve the standard of living in the African country.
“Sierra Leonean President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is expected to send a letter soon to thank the Saudi government for the assistance,” said Ambassador Alhaji Mohammed Sillah Kargbo.
The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) fosters the economic development and social progress of member countries in accordance with Islamic law.
The agreement was signed by IDB President Ahmad Mohamed Ali and Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development Momodu Lamin Kargbo who visited the Kingdom last week.
Speaking on the occasion, Kargbo cited the “significant contribution of the bank to development in Sierra Leone, which expresses its eagerness to strengthen its cooperation with the IDB.”
“On behalf of Sierra Leonean President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, I express my country’s eagerness to ramp up collaboration with the IDB and affirm our commitment in supporting its developmental mission,” Kargbo said.
For his part, Dr. Ali expressed appreciation to the Sierra Leonean president for his country’s “major economic programs focused on stability, peace building, infrastructure support, social harmony, and agricultural development.”
He added that IDB will continue to work with Sierra Leone to implement development programs across the country, and will enhance the health and agriculture sectors, and expand and improve road, water, and power networks in remote areas.
The Sierra Leonean finance minister was accompanied by Kawusu Kebbay, director for development and coordination at the ministry.
President-elect Dr. Bandar Hajjar, who was the former minister of Haj, was also present during the signing ceremony.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...

Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany both politically and economically The...

Saudi-German strategic ties touch new heights

RIYADH With complementary needs in trade and investment as well as similarities in positions on...

Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in the key region Our...

Thyssenkrupp going great with high-tech products

RIYADH The Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a major partner for the engineering...

Around Arab News

China praises ‘friendly’ Duterte during visit

BEIJING China China offered fresh praise for visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on...

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

Daesh car bombs, mortars slow down Iraqi advance on Mosul

KHAZER Iraq Daesh militants have deployed suicide car bombs and fired mortar rounds to slow down...

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

Daesh ‘using human shields in Mosul’

WASHINGTON Daesh terrorists were barring civilians from leaving Mosul on Tuesday and using them...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...