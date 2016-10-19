  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh ‘using human shields in Mosul’

Middle-East

Daesh ‘using human shields in Mosul’

Agencies |

Iraqis from the Bajwaniyah village, 30 km from Mosul, who fled fighting, walk toward Iraqi security forces after the village was liberated from Daesh. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: Daesh terrorists were barring civilians from leaving Mosul on Tuesday and using them as human shields, as the battle for the Iraqi city entered its second day, a Pentagon official said.
“We know they are being used as human shields, absolutely,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis told reporters.
“They are being held there against their will. We have not seen any change in the last day of people leaving or fleeing.”
Currently, the action has largely been in villages surrounding Iraq’s second-largest city and the remaining Daesh stronghold in the country.
President Barack Obama warned of “significant” displacement but said the UN and other aid groups were ready. “We have put together plans and infrastructure for dealing with a potential humanitarian crisis that are as extensive as the military plans,” Obama said.
United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said an estimated 200,000 people are expected to be displaced in the first weeks of the offensive, growing to as many as one million under a worst-case scenario.
But “what you are not seeing is a mass exodus of civilians, and that’s because they are being forcibly held there,” Davis said.
The fighting so far has been fairly light, mainly focused on traditionally Kurdish villages east of Mosul that Kurdish peshmerga fighters are reclaiming from Daesh.
Davis said terrorists were deploying suicide-car attackers and had been attempting to thwart air raids and intelligence drones by igniting giant pits full of oil and tires to create thick smoke clouds to hide their movements and positions.
Obama said: “There will be ups and downs in this process, but my expectation is that ultimately it will be successful. This will be, I think, a key milestone in what I committed to doing when Daesh first emerged.”
But the US leader warned of a challenging road ahead. “Mosul will be a difficult fight. There will be advances and there will be setbacks,” he said.
Meanwhile, Europe faces a new influx of Daesh terrorists if Iraqi forces retake Mosul, officials and analysts warned Tuesday.
Experts urged Europe to prepare itself for more battle-hardened extremists ready to launch attacks back home. “The retaking of Mosul, may lead to the return to Europe of violent Daesh fighters,” the EU’s commissioner for security Julian King told German daily Die Welt.
King stressed that even a handful of radicals returning would pose a “serious threat that we must prepare ourselves for.” Around 2,500 European fighters are still in the conflict zones, said King.
Daesh may become less appealing to potential recruits if its Iraqi stronghold were to crumble, but fighters left without a “home” would pose dangers for the West, said Raffaello Pantucci, director of International Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute.
“Rudderless but without a sense of revolutionary purpose, they will present a menace to security officials around the world for years to come,” he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.
Daesh is “entering a new phase,” said Chris Phillips, managing director of counter-terrorism consultancy Ippso, adding that as the group loses its “caliphate,” “it would force them into more guerrilla or terrorist actions.”
With the retaking of Mosul, “I think we will see a growth of terrorist attacks across North Africa and the West,” he said, adding that fighters could take cover in the routes used by refugees to slip in.
France is particularly jittery about potential returnees, as it has been hit by several terror attacks.
More than 10 officers are needed to monitor each returnee around the clock — resources that overstretched European security agencies simply do not have, security sources said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault also pointed to the “very difficult work of deradicalization” to set back on the right track children who had been taken by their parents to Syria or Iraq, but who return radicalized.
In Germany, which took in around 900,000 asylum seekers last year alone, skepticism is running high over the newcomers particularly after two attacks in July committed by refugees in the name of Daesh.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

UNESCO adopts resolution on east Jerusalem

PARIS The UN cultural agency on Tuesday adopted an Arab sponsored resolution on east Jerusalem...

Iraqis fleeing Daesh face revenge attacks: Amnesty

LONDON Paramilitary groups and government forces in Iraq have tortured arbitrarily detained and...

UN seeks safety assurances as Russian, Syrian jets pause strikes

JEDDAH MOSCOW Russian and Syrian warplanes on Tuesday halted their airstrikes on Syria s besieged...

Iranian-US businessman, father given 10-year sentences in Iran

TEHRAN A US businessman and his 80 year old father have each been given 10 years in prison for...

Police to protect Arab rapper's concert Israeli minister wanted banned

JERUSALEM Israeli police will deploy later Tuesday to protect a festival from potential...

Russia declares truce after giving Aleppo a round of bombardment

ALEPPO Syria Russian warplanes pounded rebel held areas of Syria s battleground second city...

Saudi foreign minister warns of mass atrocities if Shiite militias enter Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces advanced Monday after launching an offensive aimed at retaking Mosul and...

Russia announces 8-hour Aleppo cease-fire as EU raises 'war crime' rap

LUXEMBOURG MOSCOW Russia said Monday its forces and Syrian regime troops would briefly halt fire...

Aleppo air strike kills 14 members of one family — rescue team

BEIRUT Lebanon Fourteen members of the same family were killed in an air strike in rebel held...

Battle for Mosul sparks fears of humanitarian crisis

BAGHDAD Iraq The battle to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from jihadists could unleash a massive...

Operation to retake Mosul from Daesh underway

KHAZER Iraq Iraqi government and Kurdish forces backed by US led coalition air and ground support...

US, Britain call for Yemen cease-fire

LONDON The US Britain and the UN peace envoy to Yemen have urged the warring parties in the...

Cities, towns and territory retaken from Daesh grip

BEIRUT Turkish backed Syrian rebels captured the northern town of Dabiq from the Daesh group on...

Syria’s Dabiq central to Daesh vision of final, apocalyptic battle

BEIRUT Syrian rebels said they captured the village of Dabiq on Sunday forcing Daesh from a...

Suicide bomber kills 3 police officers in southern Turkey

GAZIANTEP Turkey A suicide bomber killed three police officers and wounded at least nine people...

Iraqi army drops leaflets over Mosul in preparation for offensive

BAGHDAD Iraq The Iraqi army dropped tens of thousands of leaflets over Mosul before dawn on...

Around Arab News

MoI reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH Spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer Mohammed...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...

Daesh ‘using human shields in Mosul’

WASHINGTON Daesh terrorists were barring civilians from leaving Mosul on Tuesday and using them...

3-day campaign held on steps to ensure safety of pilgrims

RIYADH In preparation for the forthcoming Umrah season which is set to begin from the month of...

Portugal seeks enhanced trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Portuguese Deputy Foreign Minister and Minister of International Trade Jorge Costa...

Sierra Leone, Kingdom sign cooperation agreement

RIYADH Sierra Leone and the Kingdom recently signed a cooperation agreement in Jeddah to help...

6 terror defendants sentenced to a total of 74 years in prison

RIYADH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Tuesday issued verdicts against six convicts...

YouTube Batala hub kicks off for first time in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH YouTube on Monday launched a new hub called Batala youtube com batala just for female...

Former Saudi detainee refutes Iraqi claims about Al-Dossary’s death in Iraqi prison

JEDDAH Saudi Ahmed Al Banaqi a former detainee in Iraqi prisons refuted Iraqi Ministry of Justice...

Women’s health empowerment — handicap is not a drawback

JEDDAH The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Center for Excellence in Breast Cancer with the...

Germany offers ‘world’s best tourism experience’

Culture and nature are the central elements that define the brand core of Germany as a...

Detasad emerges as a top-ranked IT company in Gulf

RIYADH Detecon Al Saudia Detasad a major player in the Saudi ICT market has emerged as the top...

We must make Europe stronger to preserve peace and freedom

On the Day of German Unity we remember all that we have achieved in the last few years of our...

Vision 2030 opens new opportunities for solid partnership

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Germany both politically and economically The...

Saudi-German strategic ties touch new heights

RIYADH With complementary needs in trade and investment as well as similarities in positions on...

Security cooperation is major pillar of Saudi-German relations

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is a crucial partner of Germany and an important player in the key region Our...