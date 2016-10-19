  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Belichick rages against touchline technology

Sports

Belichick rages against touchline technology

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

LOS ANGELES: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he is giving up on touchline tablet technology, just weeks after he was seen slamming one down in frustration during his team’s defeat to Buffalo.
The famously taciturn Patriots boss spoke at length to explain his frustration with the tablets, which are used by coaches across the NFL to review action in real time.
“As you probably noticed, I’m done with the tablets,” Belichick, 64, told reporters.
“They’re just too undependable for me. I’m going to stick with pictures, which several of our coaches do, as well, because there just isn’t enough consistency in the performance of the tablets.
“I just can’t take it anymore.”
Footage of Belichick banging a tablet down angrily during the Pats 16-0 loss to the Bills on October 2 went viral.
“It’s a personal decision,” Belichick said. “I’ll use the paper pictures from here on, because I just have given it my best shot.
“I’ve tried to work through the process but it just doesn’t work for me and that’s because there’s no consistency to it.”
The veteran coach said teams were used to dealing with problems occurring in the different technologies used in the league, notably in communications headsets linking coaches and players.
“Overall there’s a lot of complexity to the technology...it’s basically a problem every week. The degrees aren’t always the same but we’re usually dealing with something.”
The NFL signed a five-year deal with Microsoft in 2013 worth $400 million to supply the league with its Surface tablet computers.
Last season Belichick complained about the tablets during his team’s AFC Championship defeat to the Denver Broncos, a glitch later attributed to a network malfunction.
In a statement Tuesday, Microsoft said it respected Belichick’s decision but defended the performance of the Surface.
“We respect Coach Belichick’s decision but stand behind the reliability of the Surface,” Microsoft said. “We continue to receive positive feedback on having Surface devices on the sidelines from coaches, players and team personnel across the league.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Blue Jays stay alive, Dodgers ease ahead of Cubs

LOS ANGELES The Toronto Blue Jays kept their hopes of reaching Major League Baseball s World...

Hall double lifts Devils over road-weary Ducks

NEWARK New Jersey New Jersey s Taylor Hall made his new fans very happy with two power play goals...

IOC chief ducks Korea row in Tokyo 2020 visit

TOKYO International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Wednesday dodged questions over...

England’s Archibald goes two clear at Sahara Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY Stuart Archibald fired a bogey free four under 66 to haul himself into contention for...

Almulla to lead Saudi national team for 36th Pan Arab Golf Championship

RIYADH Othman Almulla will be leading what is being touted as the strongest Saudi national golf...

Mountains decisive for 2017, says Froome

PARIS Tour de France organizers on Tuesday unveiled a 2017 course light on mountain climbs but...

Johnson, Cardinals ground listless Jets 28-3

GLENDALE Arizona Arizona s David Johnson rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the...

Washington winning with balanced offense, clutch defense

ASHBURN Virginia Washington players and coaches say their turnaround from 0 2 to 4 2 is a matter...

Senegal wrestling star throws in loincloth after 24 years

DAKAR Senegal paid tribute Tuesday to retiring wrestling champion Yakhya Yekini Diop celebrating...

David Pastrnak scores 4th of season in Boston win

WINNIPEG Manitoba David Pastrnak scored his team leading fourth goal of the season as the Boston...

Ton-up Bravo thwarts Pakistan in day-night Test

DUBAI Darren Bravo cracked a fighting century to lead West Indies fight against Pakistan on the...

Real aims for goal fest as Leicester looks to stay perfect

PARIS AFP Sports looks ahead to Tuesday s Champions League action as champions Real Madrid go on...

Nick Kyrgios suspended, fined by ATP for ‘conduct contrary to integrity of game’

LONDON Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will miss the rest of the season after being...

Serena withdraws from WTA Finals

SINGAPORE US superstar Serena Williams has withdrawn from the elite WTA Finals in Singapore...

Steele claims PGA Tour season opener at Safeway Open

NAPA California Right when Brendan Steele thought he might have a chance to win at Silverado all...

Filipinos Vallado, Malawanda and Santuyo sweep Monthly Medal at Palms Golf Club Riyadh

RIYADH Looks like this trio of Filipino golfers all woke up on the right side of the bed to win...

Around Arab News

Blue Jays stay alive, Dodgers ease ahead of Cubs

LOS ANGELES The Toronto Blue Jays kept their hopes of reaching Major League Baseball s World...

Hall double lifts Devils over road-weary Ducks

NEWARK New Jersey New Jersey s Taylor Hall made his new fans very happy with two power play goals...

IOC chief ducks Korea row in Tokyo 2020 visit

TOKYO International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Wednesday dodged questions over...

Belichick rages against touchline technology

LOS ANGELES New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he is giving up on touchline...

Saudi Arabia draws record $67bn demand for first international bond

DUBAI LONDON Saudi Arabia attracted massive investor demand of about 67 billion on Wednesday for...

Saudi energy minister says oil market at end of downturn

LONDON Saudi Arabia s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih gave an upbeat message to an audience of...

Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in US

PHILADELPHIA United States Police say a 4 year old boy from Saudi Arabia who was visiting the US...

Humans eating wild mammals into extinction: Study

PARIS Some 300 wild mammal species in Asia Africa and Latin America are being driven to...

Saudi Ministry of Justice signs strategic deal with Nexthink

DUBAI The Ministry of Justice MOJ of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced that they have...

Police van rams protesters in front of US Embassy in Manila

MANILA Philippines A Philippine police van rammed into protesters leaving several bloodied as an...

Digital transformation remains Vision 2030’s core strategy

DUBAI Digital transformation is the core strategy of Saudi Vision 2030 with Saudi companies...

Philippine president returns Beijing's praises, says China is 'good'

BEIJING China Visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had praise for China on Wednesday...

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

Daesh car bombs, mortars slow down Iraqi advance on Mosul

KHAZER Iraq Daesh militants have deployed suicide car bombs and fired mortar rounds to slow down...

Interior Ministry reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH The spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...