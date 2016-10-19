  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • IOC chief ducks Korea row in Tokyo 2020 visit

Sports

IOC chief ducks Korea row in Tokyo 2020 visit

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, left, answers questions beside President of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee (Tokyo 2020) Yoshiro Mori, center, and IOC Vice President John Coates during a press conference at the Tokyo 2020 headquarters after their meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday. Bach is in Tokyo to look at preparations ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020. (AFP)

TOKYO: International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Wednesday dodged questions over reports some Tokyo 2020 events could be held in South Korea, a move which would further embarrass beleaguered Games organisers.
The IOC is considering staging rowing and canoeing in the South Korean city of Chungju, according to Japanese media, as they try to slash a Tokyo 2020 budget which has skyrocketed to an estimated $28 billion — four times that of the initial bid.
But Bach was hurriedly ushered out of a scheduled press briefing in the Japanese capital after answering prepared questions from Tokyo Olympic officials that hinted at further friction between local organisers and city politicians.
With the Korean bombshell — which cited unnamed sources -- making headlines, a media gathering was quickly shut down as nervous Tokyo organisers refused to allow more than 100 journalists to question Bach about the reports.
Stripping Japan of events would be seen a major humiliation for Tokyo organisers, although a Seoul sports ministry official told AFP the reports came as a "surprise" to them.
Bach and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Tuesday agreed to set up a four-party working group comprising Tokyo's metropolitan government, the IOC, Games organisers and the Japanese government to try to rein in snowballing costs.
Koike, who became Tokyo's first female governor in July after promising to slash wasteful spending, then proposed national and international sports federations be added to that working group, but Bach clearly felt otherwise.
"There was an agreement on a four-party working group," insisted Bach.
"This was very well received by the Tokyo metropolitan government and the governor, and of course this happened in agreement with the organising committee. Therefore we will follow this agreement."
The option of moving rowing and canoeing to South Korea comes after a panel of experts proposed moving the events to northeast Japan, several hundreds of miles away, instead of building a new venue in Tokyo Bay.
The panel also called for existing venues in Tokyo to be renovated to stage volleyball and swimming to help cut costs further, as it predicted the total cost for the 2020 Games would hit nearly $30 billion, almost three times higher than the 2012 London Olympics.
Tokyo organisers have lurched from one crisis to another since beating Madrid and Istanbul in the race to host the Games, with Abe forced to rip up initial plans for the Olympic stadium amid public anger at its $2 billion price tag.
The Tokyo Olympic logo was then scrapped after accusations of plagiarism before French prosecutors launched an investigation into $2 million in payments which they suspect were made to help Tokyo secure the Games.
Japanese Olympic officials have denied any wrongdoing.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Blue Jays stay alive, Dodgers ease ahead of Cubs

LOS ANGELES The Toronto Blue Jays kept their hopes of reaching Major League Baseball s World...

Hall double lifts Devils over road-weary Ducks

NEWARK New Jersey New Jersey s Taylor Hall made his new fans very happy with two power play goals...

Belichick rages against touchline technology

LOS ANGELES New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he is giving up on touchline...

England’s Archibald goes two clear at Sahara Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY Stuart Archibald fired a bogey free four under 66 to haul himself into contention for...

Almulla to lead Saudi national team for 36th Pan Arab Golf Championship

RIYADH Othman Almulla will be leading what is being touted as the strongest Saudi national golf...

Mountains decisive for 2017, says Froome

PARIS Tour de France organizers on Tuesday unveiled a 2017 course light on mountain climbs but...

Johnson, Cardinals ground listless Jets 28-3

GLENDALE Arizona Arizona s David Johnson rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the...

Washington winning with balanced offense, clutch defense

ASHBURN Virginia Washington players and coaches say their turnaround from 0 2 to 4 2 is a matter...

Senegal wrestling star throws in loincloth after 24 years

DAKAR Senegal paid tribute Tuesday to retiring wrestling champion Yakhya Yekini Diop celebrating...

David Pastrnak scores 4th of season in Boston win

WINNIPEG Manitoba David Pastrnak scored his team leading fourth goal of the season as the Boston...

Ton-up Bravo thwarts Pakistan in day-night Test

DUBAI Darren Bravo cracked a fighting century to lead West Indies fight against Pakistan on the...

Real aims for goal fest as Leicester looks to stay perfect

PARIS AFP Sports looks ahead to Tuesday s Champions League action as champions Real Madrid go on...

Nick Kyrgios suspended, fined by ATP for ‘conduct contrary to integrity of game’

LONDON Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will miss the rest of the season after being...

Serena withdraws from WTA Finals

SINGAPORE US superstar Serena Williams has withdrawn from the elite WTA Finals in Singapore...

Steele claims PGA Tour season opener at Safeway Open

NAPA California Right when Brendan Steele thought he might have a chance to win at Silverado all...

Filipinos Vallado, Malawanda and Santuyo sweep Monthly Medal at Palms Golf Club Riyadh

RIYADH Looks like this trio of Filipino golfers all woke up on the right side of the bed to win...

Around Arab News

Blue Jays stay alive, Dodgers ease ahead of Cubs

LOS ANGELES The Toronto Blue Jays kept their hopes of reaching Major League Baseball s World...

Hall double lifts Devils over road-weary Ducks

NEWARK New Jersey New Jersey s Taylor Hall made his new fans very happy with two power play goals...

IOC chief ducks Korea row in Tokyo 2020 visit

TOKYO International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Wednesday dodged questions over...

Belichick rages against touchline technology

LOS ANGELES New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he is giving up on touchline...

Saudi Arabia draws record $67bn demand for first international bond

DUBAI LONDON Saudi Arabia attracted massive investor demand of about 67 billion on Wednesday for...

Saudi energy minister says oil market at end of downturn

LONDON Saudi Arabia s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih gave an upbeat message to an audience of...

Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in US

PHILADELPHIA United States Police say a 4 year old boy from Saudi Arabia who was visiting the US...

Humans eating wild mammals into extinction: Study

PARIS Some 300 wild mammal species in Asia Africa and Latin America are being driven to...

Saudi Ministry of Justice signs strategic deal with Nexthink

DUBAI The Ministry of Justice MOJ of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced that they have...

Police van rams protesters in front of US Embassy in Manila

MANILA Philippines A Philippine police van rammed into protesters leaving several bloodied as an...

Digital transformation remains Vision 2030’s core strategy

DUBAI Digital transformation is the core strategy of Saudi Vision 2030 with Saudi companies...

Philippine president returns Beijing's praises, says China is 'good'

BEIJING China Visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had praise for China on Wednesday...

German Pavilion at Janadriyah received more than 400,000 visitors

Germany was Guest Country at Al Janadriyah Festival this year Germany was honored to have been...

Daesh car bombs, mortars slow down Iraqi advance on Mosul

KHAZER Iraq Daesh militants have deployed suicide car bombs and fired mortar rounds to slow down...

Interior Ministry reveals linking of electronic identity cards systems for GCC citizens

JEDDAH The spokesman of the National Information Center at the Ministry of Interior Engineer...

72-hour Yemen truce welcomed

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday hailed the announcement of a 72 hour truce in...