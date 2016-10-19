Hall double lifts Devils over road-weary Ducks

  • Search form

SPOT ON: Taylor Hall (9) of the New Jersey Devils scores a powerplay goal at 12:35 of the second period against John Gibson (36) of the Anaheim Ducks at the Prudential Center on Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey. (AFP)

NEWARK, New Jersey: New Jersey’s Taylor Hall made his new fans very happy with two power-play goals in a 4:11 span of the second period as the Devils posted their first win of the season; a 2-1 over the road-weary and penalty-plagued Anaheim on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Joe Pavelski scored the late winner as San Jose edged the New York Islanders, while Washington had a couple of power-play goals in handing Colorado its first loss of the season.
Hall, the former No. 1 overall draft pick who was acquired in a major trade with Edmonton in June, tied the game at 1-1, putting the rebound of a shot by Mike Cammalleri into an open net at 12:35, and doubled up soon after as the Devils beat the Ducks for the first time in six attempts.
Sami Vatanen scored on a power play for Anaheim, which has just one point from four games with one more to play in its five-game road trip to start the season.
San Jose’s Pavelski scored with 2:11 left to lift the Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Islanders.
Melker Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored to help the Sharks.
On the tiebreaking goal, Joe Thornton sent a pass into the slot and Pavelski deflected it in. It gave Pavelski his fifth point in two games.
The Islanders trailed 1-0 after getting outplayed in the first period, but took the lead with two goals 2:10 apart in the second period.
Washington’s T.J. Oshie scored twice and Alex Ovechkin picked up his first goal of the season, helping the Capitals beat Colorado 3-0.
Ovechkin and Oshie each scored on the power play to end Washington’s man-advantage scoring drought this season, and the Avalanche lost for the first time under new coach Jared Bednar.
Dallas’ Jason Spezza scored midway through the third period to give the Stars a 2-1 win at Nashville.
Adam Cracknell added his second goal of the season for Dallas.
Mike Fisher scored for Nashville early in the second period to tie it 1-1.
Ottawa’s Tom Pyatt, Mark Stone and Chris Kelly had a goal and an assist each as the Senators defeated Arizona 7-4.
Bobby Ryan, Zack Smith, Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson, into an empty net, also scored for the Senators.
Jordan Martincook scored twice while Tobias Rieder and Oliver Eckman-Larson had the other goals for the Coyotes, who lost goaltender Mike Smith to a leg injury in the third period.
Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal in the sixth round of a shootout, as the Lightning beat state rival Florida 4-3.
Lightning star Steven Stamkos forced overtime when he lifted a shot from along the goal line over James Reimer with 5.5 seconds left.
Michael Matheson had scored his first NHL goal at 15:52 of the third to give Florida a 3-2 advantage.
Minnesota’s Erik Haula and Jason Pominville scored and assisted on each other’s first-period goal, fueling the Wild for a 6-3 victory over Los Angeles that triggered an early exit for Kings goalie Jeff Zatkoff.
Montreal’s David Desharnais scored twice as the Canadiens won their home opener 4-0 over Pittsburgh.
Chicago’s Marian Hossa scored his 500th career goal and Artem Anisimov snapped a third-period tie with his first score of the season as the Blackhawks beat Philadelphia 7-4.
Calgary’s Sean Monahan scored 2:26 into overtime, giving the Flames their first win of the season, 4-3 over Buffalo.
Edmonton’s Tyler Pitlick scored the game-winner as the Oilers came away with a 3-2 victory over winless Carolina.
Vancouver’s Henrik Sedin scored 1:40 into overtime, lifting the Canucks over St. Louis 2-1 on Tuesday.

