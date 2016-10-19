  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Flawless Heraty in emotional win at Sahara Kuwait

Sports

Flawless Heraty in emotional win at Sahara Kuwait

ARAB NEWS |

Jeo Heraty receiving the winner’s trophy from Yousef Abdulaziz Al Qatami of Sahara Kuwait as Rod Bogg of the MENA Golf Tour, and Wael Abdulrahman Al Welayti, also of Sahara Kuwait, look on. (AN photo)

KUWAIT CITY: With thoughts of his ailing father in his mind, Joe Heraty kept his composure to win the inaugural Sahara Kuwait Championship, providing a fitting climax to a fantastic week of golf at the MENA Golf Tour’s inaugural event in the city on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Englishman closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 to finish at 13-under par, two clear of his compatriot Daniel Owen, who signed for a brilliant six-under 64 to climb up the leaderboard.
It was Chile’s Matias Calderon, who made the biggest move, firing a brilliant 62 that matched the course record set on Monday by Heraty as he shared the leading amateur award with Brazil’s Tiago Lobo.
In a reflection on the rising standards of amateurs on the MENA Golf Tour, the South American duo joined England’s Jordan Garnish in a tie for third on 10-under.
It was young Heraty, whose father was diagnosed with brain tumor last week, who took center-stage with a flawless round to get over the line for his maiden win on the MENA Golf Tour.
“This is for you, Dad,” an emotional Heraty said after receiving the winner’s trophy and a cheque for $9,000 from Yousef Abdulaziz Al Qatami and Wael Abdulrahman Al Welayti, both members of the Sahara Kuwait’s golf advisory committee.

“It feels just unbelievable at the moment to what I have achieved. It was a tough week, but I managed to keep my emotions in check. Made lots of birdies and didn’t hit any disastrous shots,” said the Leeds native.

England’s Owen also went bogey free, picking up two shots on the front nine and four on the back nine, his flawless round showing it’s just a matter of time before the Bahrain-based professional inscribes his name on the MENA Golf Tour trophy.

Young Lobo was equally delighted to share leading amateur award with Calderon, whose course record equaling 62 was studded with nine birdies and one bogey.

“It was a pleasure to play on this course which was set up nicely. I drove the ball well and created lots of birdie opportunities with my wedges. I may not have struck the ball that well in the final round, but managed to hole more putts which kept the round going,” added the 18-year-old Sao Paulo native who is based in Dubai.

Morocco’s Ahmed Marjan won the MENA Division for professionals on five under after carding a final round 67, beating his nearest challenger Peter Badawy of Lebanon by a good six shots while Saudi Arabia’s Khaled Attieh took the region’s leading amateur honors, one clear of his fellow countryman Othman Almulla.

“It was really fun playing in Kuwait. Finishing in red figures has certainly added to my confidence. I drove the ball well all week and holed many clutch putts,” said Marjan whose final round was highlighted by three birdies in his last four holes.

“I like the design of the course. There are good of scoring opportunities out there if you can keep the ball in play,” he added.

Elsewhere, former English cricketer Craig Kieswetter closed with a 73 despite dropping six shots, including four on the 18th, to finish in a tie for 33rd on level par.

The MENA Golf Tour travels to Oman next week for the Ghala Open to be held in Muscat from October 24 to 26. The event will be followed by the season-ending Tour Championship a week later.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Love, Ochoa, Woosnam among new World Golf Hall of Famers

MIAMI Major winners Davis Love Ian Woosnam Lorena Ochoa and Meg Mallon and journalist Henry...

Ko’s caddie sacking a sign of panic — Williams

WELLINGTON New Zealand s world No 1 Lydia Ko has hit the panic button by sacking her caddie in...

Black Caps struggle for answers against Indian bowlers, says Boult

NEW DELHI New Zealand s batsmen are struggling for answers against India s bowling attack Black...

Blue Jays stay alive, Dodgers ease ahead of Cubs

LOS ANGELES The Toronto Blue Jays kept their hopes of reaching Major League Baseball s World...

Hall double lifts Devils over road-weary Ducks

NEWARK New Jersey New Jersey s Taylor Hall made his new fans very happy with two power play goals...

IOC chief ducks Korea row in Tokyo 2020 visit

TOKYO International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Wednesday dodged questions over...

Belichick rages against touchline technology

LOS ANGELES New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he is giving up on touchline...

England’s Archibald goes two clear at Sahara Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY Stuart Archibald fired a bogey free four under 66 to haul himself into contention for...

Almulla to lead Saudi national team for 36th Pan Arab Golf Championship

RIYADH Othman Almulla will be leading what is being touted as the strongest Saudi national golf...

Mountains decisive for 2017, says Froome

PARIS Tour de France organizers on Tuesday unveiled a 2017 course light on mountain climbs but...

Johnson, Cardinals ground listless Jets 28-3

GLENDALE Arizona Arizona s David Johnson rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the...

Washington winning with balanced offense, clutch defense

ASHBURN Virginia Washington players and coaches say their turnaround from 0 2 to 4 2 is a matter...

Senegal wrestling star throws in loincloth after 24 years

DAKAR Senegal paid tribute Tuesday to retiring wrestling champion Yakhya Yekini Diop celebrating...

David Pastrnak scores 4th of season in Boston win

WINNIPEG Manitoba David Pastrnak scored his team leading fourth goal of the season as the Boston...

Ton-up Bravo thwarts Pakistan in day-night Test

DUBAI Darren Bravo cracked a fighting century to lead West Indies fight against Pakistan on the...

Real aims for goal fest as Leicester looks to stay perfect

PARIS AFP Sports looks ahead to Tuesday s Champions League action as champions Real Madrid go on...

Around Arab News

Flawless Heraty in emotional win at Sahara Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY With thoughts of his ailing father in his mind Joe Heraty kept his composure to win...

Love, Ochoa, Woosnam among new World Golf Hall of Famers

MIAMI Major winners Davis Love Ian Woosnam Lorena Ochoa and Meg Mallon and journalist Henry...

Ko’s caddie sacking a sign of panic — Williams

WELLINGTON New Zealand s world No 1 Lydia Ko has hit the panic button by sacking her caddie in...

Black Caps struggle for answers against Indian bowlers, says Boult

NEW DELHI New Zealand s batsmen are struggling for answers against India s bowling attack Black...

Blue Jays stay alive, Dodgers ease ahead of Cubs

LOS ANGELES The Toronto Blue Jays kept their hopes of reaching Major League Baseball s World...

Hall double lifts Devils over road-weary Ducks

NEWARK New Jersey New Jersey s Taylor Hall made his new fans very happy with two power play goals...

IOC chief ducks Korea row in Tokyo 2020 visit

TOKYO International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Wednesday dodged questions over...

Belichick rages against touchline technology

LOS ANGELES New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he is giving up on touchline...

Saudi Arabia draws record $67bn demand for first international bond

DUBAI LONDON Saudi Arabia attracted massive investor demand of about 67 billion on Wednesday for...

Saudi energy minister says oil market at end of downturn

LONDON Saudi Arabia s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih gave an upbeat message to an audience of...

Saudi boy, 4, dies after 7-story fall in US

PHILADELPHIA United States Police say a 4 year old boy from Saudi Arabia who was visiting the US...

Humans eating wild mammals into extinction: Study

PARIS Some 300 wild mammal species in Asia Africa and Latin America are being driven to...

Saudi Ministry of Justice signs strategic deal with Nexthink

DUBAI The Ministry of Justice MOJ of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced that they have...

Police van rams protesters in front of US Embassy in Manila

MANILA Philippines A Philippine police van rammed into protesters leaving several bloodied as an...

Digital transformation remains Vision 2030’s core strategy

DUBAI Digital transformation is the core strategy of Saudi Vision 2030 with Saudi companies...

Philippine president returns Beijing's praises, says China is 'good'

BEIJING China Visiting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had praise for China on Wednesday...