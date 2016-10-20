You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Civil Defense: civilians injured in Jazan by projectiles fired from Yemen

Saudi Civil Defense: civilians injured in Jazan by projectiles fired from Yemen

Updated 20 October 2016
AN

Saudi Civil Defense: civilians injured in Jazan by projectiles fired from Yemen

Updated 20 October 2016
AN

Iran will sell oil, break US sanctions, President Rouhani says

Updated 05 November 2018
Reuters

Iran will sell oil, break US sanctions, President Rouhani says

  • US reimposed sanctions on Monday, but Iran pledges to defy them
  • Monday's actions mark an end to the 2015 nuclear deal reached under President Obama
Updated 05 November 2018
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will sell its oil and break sanctions reimposed by the United States on its vital energy and banking sectors, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told economists at a meeting broadcast live on state television on Monday.

“America wanted to cut to zero Iran’s oil sales ... but we will continue to sell our oil ... to break sanctions,” Rouhani said.

In May, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed a first round of sanctions on Iran in August.

The deal saw most international financial and economic sanctions on Iran lifted in return for Tehran curbing its disputed nuclear activity under UN surveillance.

Topics: iran sanctions Iran Hassan Rouhani

Related

Middle-East
As US sanctions resume, Iran starts annual air defense drill
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall as US grants Iran sanction waivers to major importers

Latest updates

Texas court halts execution in high-profile case
King Abdullah Economic City launches World of Moments Festival
Saudi Arabia keen on strengthening ties with EU 
Artists take a stand in Lebanon’s peaceful uprising
Saudi Arabia joins 50 countries to back UN demand on Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.