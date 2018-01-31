Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • US puts Hamas chief Ismael Haniyehon terror blacklist

US puts Hamas chief Ismael Haniyehon terror blacklist

Updated 31 January 2018
Arab News

US puts Hamas chief Ismael Haniyehon terror blacklist

Updated 31 January 2018
Arab News

Developing

Banks in Lebanon reopen amid security increase

Updated 50 min 34 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Banks in Lebanon reopen amid security increase

  • Two security guards will be placed in front of each bank, and security patrols will be conducted in cities
Updated 50 min 34 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Banks in Lebanon will reopen on Tuesday after the Association of Banks in Lebanon approved measures to ease the anger of depositors and customers. 

More than 3,000 members of Beirut’s police, the regional gendarmerie, the judicial police, and the information division of the Internal Security Forces will provide protection to banks and their employees, who carried out an open strike for a week.

They did so due to customers’ anger over measures applied by banks on withdrawals and transfers amid Lebanon’s severe political and economic crisis, which sparked mass protests that have been ongoing for 33 days.

Two security guards will be placed in front of each bank, and security patrols will be conducted in cities.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon decided on Sunday to “stop restrictions on new funds transferred from abroad, provided that remittances abroad only cover urgent personal expenses.”

It also decided to lift restrictions on the circulation of checks, transfers, and the use of credit cards in Lebanon. 

As for the use of credit cards abroad, ceilings are determined by agreements between banks and customers.

The association has determined a maximum cash withdrawal rate of $1,000 per week for holders of current accounts in dollars, while checks issued in foreign currencies will be transferred into their account.

It has also urged customers to “use their credit cards, especially in Lebanese pounds, to buy their needs.”

Meanwhile, protesters are preparing to block roads leading to Parliament in the heart of Beirut on Tuesday, to prevent a legislative session from taking place. The session had already been postponed for a week.

In an attempt to placate protesters, the presidential palace’s media office said the president has ordered investigations into “financial crimes, waste, forgery, money laundering and suspicious transactions,” as well as “negligence at work, promotion of counterfeit medicines and suspicious reconciliation contracts.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon is a sinking ship, parliament speaker warns
Special
Middle-East
Independents dominate lawyers’ body elections in Lebanon

Latest updates

Banks in Lebanon reopen amid security increase
Assad and Ankara at odds over Syrian repatriation project
Egyptian envoy meets Saudi foreign minister
Anti-govt protesters block key Iraqi port
Saudi Arabia offers condolences to UAE president on passing of brother Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.