Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • US urges UK to back Trump on Iran nuclear deal

US urges UK to back Trump on Iran nuclear deal

TOPSHOT - A man exchanges Iranian Rials against US Dollars at an exchange shop in the Iranian capital Tehran on August 8, 2018. US President Donald Trump warned the world the previous day against doing business with Iran as Washington reimposed "the most biting sanctions ever" on the Islamic republic, triggering a mix of anger, fear and defiance in Tehran. / AFP / ATTA KENARE
Updated 13 August 2018

US urges UK to back Trump on Iran nuclear deal

Updated 13 August 2018

LONDON: The US ambassador in London is urging Britain to back President Donald Trump in pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement, saying a united front is the best way to persuade Tehran to change its course.
Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that “we are asking global Britain to use its considerable diplomatic power and influence and join us as we lead a concerted global effort toward a genuinely comprehensive agreement.”
Trump pulled out of the deal in May and last week began reinstating economic sanctions against Iran that were eased in exchange for concessions on Iran’s nuclear program.
The UK, France, Russia, China, Germany and the European Union, which also signed the deal, have criticized Trump’s decision and continue to back the agreement with Iran.

Iraq: OPEC and allies may deepen oil cut deal to reach 1.6m bpd

Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq: OPEC and allies may deepen oil cut deal to reach 1.6m bpd

  • OPEC to consider deepening the cuts at meetings due this week in Vienna
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: OPEC and allied oil producers will consider deepening their existing oil supply reduction deal by about 400,000 barrels per day to 1.6 million bpd, Iraq’s oil minister said on Sunday.

The minister, Thamer Ghadhban, told reporters in Baghdad that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, will consider deepening the cuts at meetings due this week in Vienna.

OPEC+ oil exporters have coordinated their output for three years to balance the market and support prices. Their current deal, which agreed to cut supply by 1.2 million bpd from January this year, is due to expire at the end of March.

Iraq will exceed 100 percent commitment with the supply deal as of Sunday, Ghadhban also said, adding that an agreement capping production from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region will also help the country’s compliance.

The agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) caps production from the northern Iraqi region at 450,000 bpd, he said. About 250,000 bpd of the KRG’s output will be handed over to the central Iraqi government and 200,000 bpd will be used by the region to pay back debt owed to foreign firms, he added.

The minister also said that Iraq’s crude output has not been affected by anti-graft protests that broke out in early October across Baghdad and the oil-rich regions of the south.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC Iraq

Related

Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: All eyes on OPEC’s meet next week
Business & Economy
OPEC, allies face tough competition in 2020

Latest updates

Iraq: OPEC and allies may deepen oil cut deal to reach 1.6m bpd
Huda Beauty launches first-ever pop-up in London
Indonesians pay high price to shield homes from rising sea levels
Iraqis mourn protest dead ahead of parliament session
Sri Lanka president warns West investment needed to keep China at bay

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.