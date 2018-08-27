Zardari, Talpur appear before FIA in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday in a Rs 35 billion money laundering and fake bank accounts case.
The two had their statements recorded before FIA additional DG Najaf Mirza. The former president and his sister were questioned for around 35 minutes and according to sources, Zardari avoided answering some questions, reported local Geo News.
Speaking to media personnel after his appearance at the agency’s Islamabad office, Zardari said, “Unfortunately the money laundering case was formed against me during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure.”
Zardari and Talpur were accompanied by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Aitzaz Ahsan, recorded their statements in the money laundering case at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad today.
Zardari and his sister’s names are among 32 people being investigated by the FIA with regards to money laundering from fictitious accounts. In July, Zardari’s close aide and famous banker Hussain Lawai was arrested in connection with a multi-billion rupee scam for which the former president and his sister were listed as beneficiaries.
The FIA issued notices on Saturday for the two to appear at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad. This was the fourth summon issued to the former president and his sister. Despite being summoned earlier, Zardari and Talpur failed to appear before the FIA’s joint investigation team probing the multi-billion money laundering scam.
The FIA has been directed to submit a comprehensive report to the Supreme Court in connection with the ongoing probe by Tuesday.
On August 17, non-bailable arrest warrants for Zardari among others were issued by a local banking court in Karachi. The notices ordered for the suspects to be arrested and presented before the court by September 4.
On August 18, however, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved the former president’s petition for protective bail in the case.
Zardari had filed the petition in the IHC through his counsels Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa.
No more first-class flying for ministers, as Pakistan’s new cabinet starts to cut spending
- New government will also abolish discretionary funds, previously granted to presidents, premiers and members of parliament
- The information minister said the prime minister will not use a special plane for foreign trips
ISLAMABAD: Discretionary funds for politicians have been abolished and ministers will no longer be allowed to travel first class, after Pakistan’s federal cabinet adopted a range of austerity measures during its meeting on August 24. The decisions were in keeping with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge to cut government expenditure and improve the efficiency of state institutions, according to the government.
One of the biggest decisions was to abolish the discretionary funds previously available to presidents, premiers and members of parliament. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry described it as “a historic decision.” He added that the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government spent PKR 51 billion in discretionary funds during the past year.
Khan had announced his intention to ban the funds, which he considers to be among the biggest sources of corruption, during one of his initial speeches after winning last month’s general elections. He also promised to strengthen the third tier of government, emphasizing the importance of local governments to improve the overall system of governance in the country.
Chaudhry also revealed that the prime minister will no longer use a special plane for foreign trips, and that Khan, cabinet members and other state officials will travel in business class, not first class.
He also promised to investigate the mass transit systems in Islamabad, Lahore and Multan. PML-N frequently highlighted these projects as evidence that it was working for the benefit of ordinary citizens. While the party’s leadership maintained that the projects were being carried out in a fair and open manner, Chaudhry said the new government will investigate and evaluate this claim.
He dismissed the idea that the new administration might shut down the public transportation services, but added that the operational costs of the buses and trains are too high and they are losing a lot of money. If any financial irregularities are discovered, he added, the Federal Investigation Agency will look into them.
Regarding the overall efficiency of government departments, Chaudhry said that there had been some debate among cabinet members about whether public servants should get Saturday as one of their weekly days off. After much deliberation, they decided that these state employees should work from 9am to 5pm. Chaudhry also noted that many public servants shorten their working day after leaving their offices for Friday prayers, but this would not be tolerated from now on.
In other decisions, the federal cabinet also decided to launch a massive urban tree-planting project in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta, emphasizing the importance of environmental projects in a country where many people die each year due to heatwaves. Ministers also decided to set up a task force to formulate a strategy for a major nationwide clean-up drive.
Responding to a question, Chaudhry said the prime minister had strongly reacted to news of power outages during the Eid holidays. He added that while the previous administration had spent a lot of money building power plants, the distribution network is not up to standard and needs upgrading.