Salah tweet shows his dispute with Egypt football is not over

CAIRO: Mohamed Salah has revived a months-long dispute with football authorities in his native Egypt, accusing them of ignoring his complaints about their unauthorized use of his image.
The dispute over image rights and lingering tensions over his treatment during the World Cup have cast doubt on whether Salah, the top scorer in England’s Premier League last season, will continue playing on the national team.
“It’s normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable. But in fact, what I see is exactly the opposite,” the Liverpool winger tweeted Sunday.
“It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer’s messages are ignored. I do not know why all this (is happening)? Do you not have time to respond to us?!” he added.
Egypt’s football association said in a statement it would discuss Salah’s demands Monday.
Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, said he and his client have asked for guarantees regarding the 26-year-old’s “well-being” while on the national team and assurances that his image rights won’t be violated again. “Enough is enough,” Abbas tweeted.
Salah’s tweet was widely shared in Egypt, where he is seen as a national hero.
Egyptian business tycoon Naguib Sawiris called for the resignation of the football association’s board members.
“Treating an Egyptian figure like Mohamed Salah who raised his country’s name in an unprecedented way should not have been like that... Resign and relieve us after the abject failure,” Sawiris tweeted Monday.
The dispute first surfaced in April when the Egyptian national team prominently featured Salah’s image on its plane, which was provided by official team sponsor WE. Salah has a sponsorship deal with a rival telecommunications firm, Vodafone.
At the time, Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abdel-Aziz announced that all of Salah’s demands would be met following an emergency meeting of the football association’s board. Farag Amer, head of parliament’s Youth and Sports committee, said President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi had ordered that the dispute be quickly resolved.
Salah is due to be back in international action under new coach Javier Aguirre in September, with Egypt facing Niger in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
But his participation could be in doubt.
Salah’s relationship with the association has been strained since he was apparently used as a political symbol while the World Cup squad was based in Chechnya. In June, two people close to Salah told The Associated Press that the player has been considering retiring from international play.
Salah was said to have been particularly annoyed by a dinner banquet hosted by Ramzan Kadyrov, the ruler of the Russian region of Chechnya, in which he granted the Egyptian “honorary citizenship.”
Salah was criticized in British media after posing for photos with Kadyrov, who has repeatedly been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and the killing of political opponents. Kadyrov denies the allegations.
In Morocco, American football isn’t a men-only affair
- Focused and sweaty, 30 players gather every Sunday to practice the sport
- An unusual scene in a country obsessed with soccer, the variety of football far more commonly played across the globe
RABAT: Under the scorching summer sun in Rabat, coach Ichtar Zahraoui bellows directions to “The Pirates,” young Moroccan men and women learning to play American football together on the gridiron.
Focused and sweaty, 30 players gather every Sunday to practice the sport, an unusual scene in a country obsessed with soccer, the variety of football far more commonly played across the globe.
“It’s not easy to make young Moroccans love American football,” 39-year-old Zahraoui says.
“It’s an aggressive sport that requires a lot of energy, work and equipment,” says Zahraoui, who founded “The Pirates” men’s and women’s teams in 2017.
Lacking numbers and resources, they have to train together on the same modest plot of land in the heart of Rabat’s Old Town — and if that’s not available, the beach.
At practice the “Pirates Boys” and “Pirates Girls” zigzag between cones and plow into tackling dummies, training pads and sometimes each other.
Without hesitation, the players — mostly students aged under 30, recruited by word of mouth — form mixed teams and alternate between offense and defense.
“We’re trying to make the sport known and to explain to people that football isn’t rugby,” Zahraoui says.
The breathless self-taught coach has dreams of setting up the kingdom’s “first real American football team.”
To do so, she needs the support of an “American coach and a large NFL club,” she says, referring to the National Football League in the United States with which she has had “interesting contacts.”
American football made its debut in Morocco in 2012 with the creation of amateur teams in cities like Casablanca, Rabat and Tangiers. Two years later, the men’s national team won an inaugural African championship.
In 2015, Morocco’s first women’s football team — the “Black Mambas” — was formed in Rabat.
The sight of women playing the rough sport in the conservative Muslim society has sparked interest from Moroccan media and across social networks.
But Zahraoui says she has not once encountered a “problem of a sexist nature” since launching the project.
Female Moroccan athletes are nothing new, she says — they “have distinguished themselves in sports since the 1980s.”
“What we need are teams, a federation, coaches, referees, trainers and a championship,” she insists.
For now, the Pirates prefer to play flag football, a watered-down, low-contact version of the sport that requires little equipment.
The lighter touch has helped draw in participants from other sports such as basketball and judo who otherwise may not have joined.
“I came to watch a friend train, but the coach convinced me to come and try,” says Ghita Ouassil.
The chance encounter last year has turned the 21-year-old English literature student into a football regular.
“Before I was shy, but this sport helps develop your personality and self-control and to be less tense.”