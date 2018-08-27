Dubai Creek Harbor to hand over first homes in Q1 2019

Dubai Creek Harbor, the 6-square-kilometer mega-development nearly twice the size of Downtown Dubai, will welcome its first residents early next year. A vibrant new community will take shape in a Riviera-style neighborhood as the first residences in Creek Island Dubai, the premier district in Dubai Creek Harbor, are being readied for hand-over.

Creek Island Dubai is a one-of-a-kind waterfront destination that will bring lavish island living to over 33,500 residents. Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline and the natural beauty of the historic creek, Creek Island Dubai is only 10 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and the Burj Khalifa, as well as overlooking the Ras Al-Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, home to rich mangroves and migratory birds including the pink flamingos.

The Creek Marina will be home to diverse retail, dining and leisure venues. In addition to yachting facilities, complete with a modern yacht club, three hotels, a promenade, landscaped pedestrian walkways, and art installations will greet residents and visitors. It will be home to many of the city’s parks, gourmet restaurants, cafés and entertainment venues.

The first homes to be delivered in Creek Island Dubai are in Dubai Creek Residences, a six-tower residential development with 872 homes.

All six towers feature panoramas over Dubai Creek Harbor and Downtown Dubai on the opposite side of the Dubai Creek. Nearly 90 percent of the construction has been completed for hand-over in the first quarter of 2019.

More than 4,000 residents will be the first ones to move in to their new address. Work on all supporting infrastructure is progressing as per schedule with easy access from the Ras Al-Khor thoroughfare already in place.

Creek Island Dubai will also be connected to the mainland by three bridges. Creek Marina will also be home to the Vida Harbor Point, a 286-room upscale lifestyle hotel similar to harbor hotels in cities such as Singapore and Shanghai, which will also open in 2019.

Meanwhile, work on the other residential developments launched in Creek Island Dubai is progressing as per schedule. These include Creekside 18, with 500 apartments, scheduled for completion in the first half of 2020, with over 40 percent of the construction completed.

Harbor Views with 762 apartments, also to be handed over in the first half of 2020, is over 36 percent completed, while nearly 20 percent construction has been completed on Creek Horizon, featuring 556 apartments due for handover in mid-2020, and The Cove, a low-rise waterfront sanctuary, with 276 apartments, will be delivered in the first half of 2020.