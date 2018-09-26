Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • At least 12 dead in Mali attack — sources
﻿

At least 12 dead in Mali attack — sources

Local groups supporting the Malian army have been clashing with militants claiming allegiance to Daesh. (AFP)
Updated 26 September 2018

At least 12 dead in Mali attack — sources

  • Militants claiming allegiance to Daesh have been clashing with local groups
  • Mali’s unrest stems from a 2012 Tuareg separatist uprising which was exploited by militants
Updated 26 September 2018

BAMAKO: At least 12 Tuareg civilians died Tuesday in an attack in eastern Mali, a region hit by chronic unrest between local tribes and jihadist militants, sources said.
About 200 people, many of them civilians from the Fulani and Tuareg tribes, have been killed in the area this year.
Militants claiming allegiance to Daesh have been clashing with local groups backing a French security force and the Malian army.
The attack took place 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Menaka, according to a local official, a security source, and a statement by former rebels in the Movement for the Salvation of Azawad (MSA).
“Armed men on motorcycles killed at least 12 civilians,” the official said, citing a resident of the town who claimed to have seen the bodies.
The official, who asked not to be named, added that “for now we do not know exactly who did it. I don’t know if it was the result of a dispute between tribes or a terrorist act.”
The security source said some of his sources spoke of 12 dead, while others put the toll at 16.
The MSA statement said “armed individuals on motorcycles had executed 17 civilians” from two Tuareg camps.
Mali’s unrest stems from a 2012 Tuareg separatist uprising which was exploited by militants in order to take over key cities in the north.
The extremists were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched in January 2013.

Related

World
Mali’s ‘Highway of Death’ highlights extremist peril
World
36 dead in militia attack on village in central Mali: Group

UN may run out of money by end of the month: Guterres

In this file photo taken on September 24, 2019 UN Secretary General AntÛnio Guterres speaks at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (AFP)
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
AFP

UN may run out of money by end of the month: Guterres

  • To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.
In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified "additional stop-gap measures" would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.
"Member States have paid only 70 per cent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month," he wrote.
To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.
Guterres had asked member states earlier this year to up contributions to the world body to head off cash flow problems, but they refused, a UN official said on condition of anonymity.
"The ultimate responsibility for our financial health lies with Member States," Guterres said.
Not including what it pays for peacekeeping operations, the UN's operating budget for 2018-2019 is close to $5.4 billion, with the United States contributing 22 percent.
 

Topics: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Related

Press Review
UN chief Guterres offers to mediate Kashmir issue
Update
Middle-East
Guterres calls on Lebanese government to prevent Hezbollah holding weapons

Latest updates

UN may run out of money by end of the month: Guterres
US blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang
More details of Riyadh Season lineup revealed
35 vie for Lanka’s President post
“The Unforgiven”: Qatar’s Al-Ghufran tribe members tell of loss and deportation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.