Khashoggi’s children call for independent commission baseless, comes from unverified Twitter account

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been missing since October 2 when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to secure divorce papers. (AFP)
Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News

DUBAI: An unverified social media account which claims to be owned by missing Saudi journalist’s son Jamal Khashoggi, Abdullah, has been quoted in several media outlets as calling for an ‘independent, and impartial investigation’ into what happened to his father.

The statement, which calls for the media to also respect the privacy of the family, has been quoted by a number of international media outlets as authentic.

However, upon examining the account it is clear that it was only created on October 15 and has not been shared with any of the Saudi media outlets, including the MBC network where Salah Khashoggi currently works.

Furthermore, the account authenticity has not been confirmed by any of the Khashoggi family members Arab News has tried contacting.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday for talks with King Salman, supposed to discuss the case of Khashoggi, after being sent by President Donald Trump.

Trump on Monday said: “It sounded to me, maybe these could have been rogue killers,” after a telephone conversation with King Salman, where the two leaders discussed the joint investigation by Saudi Arabia and Turkey into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi national, has been missing since Oct. 2 when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to secure divorce papers. Nothing has been heard of him since.

An Arab News analysis of reports from global news outlets has unearthed a series of inconsistencies and fake facts.

Vision Fund ‘committed to startups in Kingdom’

Updated 28 October 2019
Frank Kane

The world’s biggest startup investor will push on with job creation and new companies in Saudi Arabia despite two major global setbacks, its chief executive has told Arab News.
Vision Fund will tighten up governance procedures and slow the pace of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the wake of the WeWork debacle and the disappointing market performance of Uber, said Rajeev Misra, head of SoftBank Investment Advisers, which manages the $100 billion fund.
In an exclusive interview before the Future Investment Initiative gathering in Riyadh this week, Misra said that the fund had learned lessons from the abortive IPO of WeWork, the US-based office sharing company. “Sometimes portfolio companies need to incubate for longer,” he said.

_____

For the full interview with Rajeev Misra, click here.

The major Vision Fund investors in the Middle East are the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and Mubadala of the UAE. SoftBank has about 14 portfolio companies that are considering opening or expanding in the Kingdom, including construction group Katerra and hotels business Oyo.
“The investment objective of the Vision Fund for Saudi Arabia is beyond financial performance,” Misra said.
“We have a focused program of portfolio company expansion in the Kingdom, and we are already seeing evidence of that in terms of company establishment which is in turn leading to economic development and  job creation.”
Vision Fund has returned $6.4 billion to investors in its first two years of operations, including a $2.9 billion gross gain on US technology group Nvidia and a $1.3 billion profit on Indian e-commerce company Flipkart.

