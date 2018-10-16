Khashoggi’s children call for independent commission baseless, comes from unverified Twitter account

DUBAI: An unverified social media account which claims to be owned by missing Saudi journalist’s son Jamal Khashoggi, Abdullah, has been quoted in several media outlets as calling for an ‘independent, and impartial investigation’ into what happened to his father.

The statement, which calls for the media to also respect the privacy of the family, has been quoted by a number of international media outlets as authentic.

However, upon examining the account it is clear that it was only created on October 15 and has not been shared with any of the Saudi media outlets, including the MBC network where Salah Khashoggi currently works.

Furthermore, the account authenticity has not been confirmed by any of the Khashoggi family members Arab News has tried contacting.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday for talks with King Salman, supposed to discuss the case of Khashoggi, after being sent by President Donald Trump.

Trump on Monday said: “It sounded to me, maybe these could have been rogue killers,” after a telephone conversation with King Salman, where the two leaders discussed the joint investigation by Saudi Arabia and Turkey into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi national, has been missing since Oct. 2 when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to secure divorce papers. Nothing has been heard of him since.

An Arab News analysis of reports from global news outlets has unearthed a series of inconsistencies and fake facts.