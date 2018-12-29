Search form

Yemen’s national army remove hundreds of Houthi mines on Hodeidah routes

The source explained that teams managed to remove hundreds of mines and improvised explosive devices planted by the militia at the entrances to the city of Hodeidah to open safe roads for citizens to enter the city after the Houthi militia’s withdrawal. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News

  • Yemen’s national removed hundreds of mines planted by the Houthi militia on routes leading to Hodeidah
  • The operation aimed to open safe roads for citizens to enter the city after the Houthi militia’s withdrawal
DUBAI: Yemen’s national removed hundreds of mines planted by the Houthi militia on routes leading to Hodeidah, state news agency Saba New reported on Friday.

An official source in the Giants Brigades, a southern resistance force, said: “The demining teams began on Friday in preparation for the return of life to the city of Hodeidah and facilitate the passage of citizens after the withdrawal of the militia from the city and its ports.”

The source explained that teams managed to remove hundreds of mines and improvised explosive devices planted by the militia at the entrances to the city of Hodeidah in an operation to open safe roads for citizens to enter the city after the Houthi militia’s withdrawal.

The UN-backed Redeployment Coordination Committee arrived in Hodeidah earlier this week to implement the first phase of the ceasefire deal that calls on Houthis to withdraw from Hodeidah, Saleef and Ras Issa ports after January 3, 2019.

The UN set 30 days to implement the Stockholm Agreement, which was announced early this month following several days of negotiations, the first peace talks between the two sides since 2016.

Erdogan’s aide says Turkey to start Syria offensive “shortly”

Updated 33 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Erdogan’s aide says Turkey to start Syria offensive “shortly”

Updated 33 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Syrian border "shortly", President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director said early on Wednesday, as Ankara starts a military incursion in the region.
In a tweet, Fahrettin Altun said that Kurdish militants there could either defect or Ankara would have to "stop them from disrupting" Turkey's struggle against the Daesh militants.
On Tuesday, Turkey's military struck the Syrian-Iraqi border to prevent Kurdish forces using the route to reinforce northeast Syria, Turkish officials told Reuters.

Topics: Turkey Kurdish Syria

