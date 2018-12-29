Yemen’s national army remove hundreds of Houthi mines on Hodeidah routes

DUBAI: Yemen’s national removed hundreds of mines planted by the Houthi militia on routes leading to Hodeidah, state news agency Saba New reported on Friday.

An official source in the Giants Brigades, a southern resistance force, said: “The demining teams began on Friday in preparation for the return of life to the city of Hodeidah and facilitate the passage of citizens after the withdrawal of the militia from the city and its ports.”

The source explained that teams managed to remove hundreds of mines and improvised explosive devices planted by the militia at the entrances to the city of Hodeidah in an operation to open safe roads for citizens to enter the city after the Houthi militia’s withdrawal.

The UN-backed Redeployment Coordination Committee arrived in Hodeidah earlier this week to implement the first phase of the ceasefire deal that calls on Houthis to withdraw from Hodeidah, Saleef and Ras Issa ports after January 3, 2019.

The UN set 30 days to implement the Stockholm Agreement, which was announced early this month following several days of negotiations, the first peace talks between the two sides since 2016.