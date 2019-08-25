Seven dead in mid-air collision in Mallorca

You are here

﻿

Wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, a helicopter collided with a plane killing 5 people. (AP)
  • Everyone aboard the helicopter and light aircraft were killed in the accident
MADRID: Seven people including two children were killed in a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft over Spain’s Mallorca island on Sunday, authorities said.
The two aircraft crashed over the central town of Inca at 1:35 p.m., the regional Balearic Islands government said.
Everyone aboard the two aircraft — two on the plane and five on the helicopter — perished in the crash, a police spokesman said.
A couple and their two children were aboard the helicopter along with the pilot.
The helicopter was registered in Germany, “which doesn’t necessarily mean the occupants were of this nationality,” he said, stressing that an investigation into the victims’ nationalities was still under way.
Police said the two aircraft crashed into a field.
Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands are popular with both Spanish and foreign tourists, especially in the summer season.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences to the victims’ families, and said in a tweet that he was “following the news from... Mallorca with concern.”

Australia plans to censor extremist online content

  • The country will create a 24/7 Crisis Coordination Center for monitoring and censorship
  • Australia earlier set up a task force with tech giants to address spread of extremist material online
SYDNEY: Australia plans to block websites to stop the spread of extreme content during “crisis events,” the country’s prime minister has said.
Speaking from the G7 in Biarritz Sunday, Scott Morrison said the measures were needed in response to the deadly attack on two New Zealand mosques in March.
The live-streamed murder of 51 worshippers “demonstrated how digital platforms and websites can be exploited to host extreme violent and terrorist content,” he said in a statement.
“That type of abhorrent material has no place in Australia, and we are doing everything we can to deny terrorists the opportunity to glorify their crimes, including taking action locally and globally.”
Under the measures, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner would work with companies to restrict access to domains propagating terrorist material.
A new 24/7 Crisis Coordination Center will be tasked with monitoring terror-related incidents and extremely violent events for censorship.
In the wake of the Christchurch attack, Australia set up a task force with global tech giants like Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter to address the spread of extremist material online.
It is not yet clear how the measures will be enforced. Morrison has previously suggested that legislation may come if technology companies do not cooperate.

