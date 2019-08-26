You are here

Brazilian women should be ashamed of Bolsonaro for mocking my wife, says Macron

Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French President, center, and the wife of the Prime Minister of Japan, Akie Abe, right, at the Cote des Basques beach, in Biarritz, south-western France. (AFP)
Brazilian women should be ashamed of Bolsonaro for mocking my wife, says Macron

  • The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Macron blaming Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon and accusing him of lying about climate change policy
  • Emmanuel Macron: Since I have a lot of esteem and respect for the people of Brazil, I hope they will very soon have a president who is up to the job
BIARRITZ, France: Brazilian women should be ashamed of President Jair Bolsonaro, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, hitting back after the Brazilian leader mocked Macron’s wife on Facebook.
The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Macron blaming Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon and accusing him of lying about climate change policy.
Bolsonaro responded on Sunday to a Facebook post that compared the looks of his wife Michelle, 37, with Macron’s 66-year-old wife Brigitte.
“Do not humiliate the man hahahah,” Bolsonaro wrote, in a comment widely criticized as sexist.
Asked about the incident at a news conference in Biarritz where G7 leaders are gathered for a summit, Macron said the comments were “extremely disrespectful” to his wife.
“It’s sad, it’s sad first of all for him and for Brazilians,” Macron said. “Brazilian women are probably feeling ashamed of their president.”
“Since I have a lot of esteem and respect for the people of Brazil, I hope they will very soon have a president who is up to the job,” Macron added.
Brazil was angered after Macron, in the run up to the G7 summit, tweeted a photo of the burning Amazon forest, writing: “Our house is burning. Literally.” Macron said he had been lied to by Bolsonaro over his commitments to fighting climate change.
In July, Bolsonaro canceled a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian — getting a haircut instead.
Since taking office in January, Bolsonaro has railed against the enforcement of environmental regulations in Brazil and announced intentions to develop the Amazon region, where deforestation of the world’s largest rainforest by loggers, ranchers and speculators has surged this year.

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty, rape trial delayed to January

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty, rape trial delayed to January

  • Weinstein's trial was delayed by 4 months
  • He pleaded not guilty to 5 criminal charges in the earlier indictment
NEW YORK: Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Monday to a new indictment as his upcoming criminal trial was pushed back to January, in a case where prosecutors have accused him of rape and predatory sexual assault.
Weinstein, 67, entered his plea in a New York state court in Manhattan, where his trial was delayed by four months, to Jan. 6, 2020. He had faced a Sept. 9 trial date.
The new indictment accuses Weinstein of two counts of predatory sexual assault, stemming from alleged assaults against two women, in 2006 and 2013. Those charges are essentially the same as those in the previous indictment against Weinstein, and prosecutors moved Monday to consolidate the two cases.
However, the new indictment also comes with a disclosure that a third woman will be called to testify that Weinstein raped her in 1993 to bolster the prosecutors’ case. Weinstein cannot be charged directly with raping that woman, actress Annabella Sciorra, because the statute of limitations has run out.
New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke, who is presiding over the case, had previously ruled that Sciorra could not testify because the grand jury that returned the earlier indictment had not heard any evidence about her alleged rape.


“I commend Annabella for her willingness to take the stand and answer questions under oath,” Sciorra’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, said in a statement on Monday.
Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein’s lawyers, said after the hearing that Weinstein would seek to dismiss the new indictment, calling the case “weak.”
Once among Hollywood’s most powerful producers, he has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in the earlier indictment, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He could face a life sentence if convicted.
The two women in the earlier indictment are among roughly 70 who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.
Lawyers for Weinstein have asked that the trial be moved, perhaps to Suffolk County on Long Island or to Albany County upstate, because intense media scrutiny in New York City would make it impossible for him to get a fair trial there, according to a court filing.

