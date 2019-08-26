You are here

Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute

Trump said after a G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, that he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a deal. (File/AP)
Reuters

  • Trump: China has no choice but to make trade deal
  • China opposed to increase in trade tensions -vice premier
BIARRITZ, France/BEIJING: US President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a trade deal with China after positive gestures by Beijing, calming global markets that have been roiled by new tariffs from the world’s two largest economies.
Trump said after a G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, that he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, citing what he described as increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses there.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday that China was willing to resolve the trade dispute through “calm” negotiations and opposed any increase in trade tensions.
Trump cited Liu’s comments as a positive sign, underscoring his seniority, and repeated his assertion that Chinese officials had contacted US trade counterparts overnight and offered to resume negotiations, a claim China declined to confirm.
“I think they want to make a deal very badly. I think that was elevated last night. The vice chairman of China came out, he said he wants to see a deal made,” Trump said.
“The longer they wait the harder it is to put back, if it can be put back at all,” Trump said at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. “I don’t think they have a choice.”
Macron said an agreement would help dispel uncertainty that has been weighing on global markets. He said Trump had told other G7 leaders that he wanted to strike a deal with China.
Trump said he was more upbeat about the prospects for an agreement than in the recent past.
Days after referring to President Xi Jinping as an enemy, Trump heaped praise on his Chinese counterpart in separate remarks twice on Monday, alternately calling him a “great leader” and a “brilliant man.”
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he had not heard that a phone call between the two sides had taken place. However, China’s Commerce Ministry typically releases statements on trade calls. It did not respond to a request for comment.
When pressed on whether a call had taken place, Trump emphasized Liu’s comments. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there had been contact between the two sides but declined to say with whom.
Hu Xijin, editor of the state-controlled Global Times newspaper, tweeted: “Based on what I know, Chinese and US top negotiators didn’t hold phone talks in recent days. The two sides have been keeping contact at technical level, it doesn’t have significance that President Trump suggested. China didn’t change its position. China won’t cave to US pressure.”
The increasingly bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies worsened on Friday with both sides levelling more tariffs on each other’s exports.
Trump announced an additional duty on some $550 billion of targeted Chinese goods, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods.
On Sunday, the White House said Trump regretted not raising the tariffs even more. But Trump also appeared to back off of his threat to order US companies out of China.
Vice Premier Liu, Xi’s top economic adviser said at a conference in southwestern Chongqing: “We are willing to resolve the issue through consultations and cooperation in a calm attitude and resolutely oppose the escalation of the trade war.
“We believe the escalation of the trade war is not beneficial for China, the United States, nor to the interests of the people of the world.”
The trade war has damaged global growth and raised market fears the world economy will tip into recession.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said China would retaliate if Trump enforced the latest US tariffs.
Wall Street rebounded on Monday after the comments by Trump and Liu, with all 11 sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX moving higher following the index’s worst run of weekly losses on Friday.
“The sentiment today is conciliatory, the president is trying to walk back,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.
China’s yuan, which had fallen to an 11-year low before Trump’s first comments, recovered somewhat. The US dollar strengthened after falling to a 2-1/2 year low against the Japanese yen.
The two sides were due to meet in September in Washington, but it was unclear whether the new tariff tit-for-tat would alter those plans.
The United States accuses China of economic sins including intellectual property theft, currency manipulation and forced technology transfer by US companies to their Chinese partners as a requirement for doing business in China. China denies the US allegations.
Beijing and Washington were close to a deal last spring but US officials said China backed away from an agreed text over a reluctance to change laws to address US complaints.
The trade war has affected businesses all over the world and disrupted supply chains. Trump has urged US companies to move their operations out of China, but it was not clear how or whether his efforts to order such a move would work.
He said on Monday if a deal emerged, US companies should stay in China or leave if it did not.
Liu said: “We welcome enterprises from all over the world, including the United States, to invest and operate in China.”
Mnuchin said Trump could order companies out of China under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act if he declared a national emergency.
France’s Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met with Trump at the G7, both said it was in everyone’s interest for China and the United States to reach a deal. Germany’s economy, which is heavily dependent on exports, is facing a recession, according to some economists.

Malaysia hopes to pay for military equipment with palm oil

Reuters

  • Discussions on paying with palm oil had started with China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in talks with at last six countries on the possibility of using palm oil to pay for arms, as Southeast Asia’s third-biggest economy seeks to replace old equipment to boost its defense capabilities.
Malaysia has struggled to update its defense equipment over the years and a cut in its defense budget this year all but derailed efforts to replace navy ships, some of which have been in service for 35 years or more.
Costs have been a big hurdle but using palm oil to help pay for equipment could open new avenues to upgrade, Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Monday.
Mohamad said discussions on paying with palm oil had started with China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran.
“If they are prepared to accept a palm barter trade, we are very willing to go in that direction,” Mohamad told Reuters in an interview.
“We have a lot of palm oil.”
Malaysia and Indonesia, the world’s two largest palm oil producers, are embroiled in a dispute with the European Union over a plan to phase out the commodity from renewable fuels used by the bloc by 2030 over deforestation concerns.
The two countries supply about 85% of global palm oil, much of which is used in food but also in items such as lipstick and soap.
Mohamad said he could not put a figure on how much palm oil Malaysia was looking to trade for defense equipment.
Besides new ships, Malaysia was also keen to acquire long-range surveillance aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and fast intercept boats, the minister said.
The planned barter is part of a 10-year defense policy to be tabled in parliament this year, which Mohamad said would focus on boosting naval capabilities, including in the disputed South China Sea.
China claims historic jurisdiction over the sea via a so-called nine-dash line on maps, but it overlaps with territory claimed by Malaysia, China, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.
Taiwan also claims most of the sea.
Recent Chinese naval deployments in the disputed sea, through which over $3.4 trillion in goods are transported annually, have reignited tension with Vietnam and the Philippines.
Malaysia had been critical of China’s South China Sea position, but has not been excessively outspoken recently, especially after China pumped in billions of dollars into infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.
Malaysia regularly tracked Chinese naval and coast guard vessels entering Malaysia’s territorial waters, Mohamad said, but added that China respects Malaysia and had “not done anything that caused us trouble, so far.”
However, Southeast Asian counties would need to work together to make sure their interests are not drowned out by big powers like the US and China jostling for control, Mohamad said.
“We want this region to remain peaceful and neutral,” Mohamad said.

