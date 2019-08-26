You are here

Yuan slides to 11-year low as trade war rattles investor confidence

In China’s onshore market, the yuan fell to 7.1500 per dollar, the lowest since February 2008. (AFP)
Updated 26 August 2019
Reuters

  • Trump says China wants to negotiate, markets rebound
  • Yen briefly hits new 7-month high on risk aversion
LONDON, Aug 26 : China’s yuan fell to an 11-year low in the onshore market and a record low offshore on Monday after the latest escalation in the US-China trade war rattled investor confidence.
President Donald Trump announced an additional 5% duty on $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods on Friday, hours after Beijing unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of US products, sending stocks into a tailspin and investors rushing for the safety of bond markets.
Trump on Monday sought to limit the fallout and smooth tensions, helping the yuan come off its lows and the dollar recover against the Japanese yen.
The US president said China had contacted US trade officials to say they wanted to return to the negotiating table. Beijing called for calm.
In China’s onshore market, the yuan fell to 7.1500 per dollar, the lowest since February 2008.
In the offshore market, the yuan slid to as low as 7.187 yuan, the weakest since international trading in the currency began in 2010, before recovering to 7.1524 yuan — down 0.2% on the day — after Trump’s upbeat comments.
In a sign that some calm had returned to markets, the Japanese yen — which investors regard as a safe-haven — fell 0.5% to 105.86, having earlier hit a new seven-month high of 104.46.
Commerzbank analysts said “market sentiment has been undoubtedly hit hard as there is an even lower chance of a trade truce in the foreseeable future.”
They said China could let the yuan “depreciate further to ease the tariff pains, and somehow weaponize the currency to anger Trump.” Although they added that China would be reluctant to allow any uncontrollable currency depreciation given it would spur capital outflows and a massive hit to investors confidence.
Elsewhere, the dollar rebounded and was last up 0.3% against a basket of currencies.
Versus the euro it rose 0.2% to $1.1117.
Writing before Trump’s comments helped the dollar to rebound, Marshall Gittler, a strategist at ACLS Global, noted that the greenback was not behaving as a safe-haven currency.
“Today’s move suggests that the market is beginning to wonder if Trump isn’t shooting himself and the US economy in the foot with his endless trade war,” he wrote.
The Turkish lira weakened more than 1% against the dollar on Monday after briefly plunging to 6.47 in what market watchers described as a “flash crash” as Japanese investors slashed their exposure to riskier assets.
The lira was last down 1% at 5.8181.
The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for global risk sentiment, earlier fell to $0.6690, within a whisker of a recent decade-low of $0.66775, before recovering to $0.6766, up 0.2% on the day.
The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.2% to $0.6380 after earlier sliding to a level not seen since 2015.
Sterling fell 0.3% to $1.2239 as investors waited for the next developments in Britain’s bid to get the European Union to renegotiate its Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Malaysia hopes to pay for military equipment with palm oil

Malaysia hopes to pay for military equipment with palm oil

  • Discussions on paying with palm oil had started with China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in talks with at last six countries on the possibility of using palm oil to pay for arms, as Southeast Asia’s third-biggest economy seeks to replace old equipment to boost its defense capabilities.
Malaysia has struggled to update its defense equipment over the years and a cut in its defense budget this year all but derailed efforts to replace navy ships, some of which have been in service for 35 years or more.
Costs have been a big hurdle but using palm oil to help pay for equipment could open new avenues to upgrade, Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Monday.
Mohamad said discussions on paying with palm oil had started with China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran.
“If they are prepared to accept a palm barter trade, we are very willing to go in that direction,” Mohamad told Reuters in an interview.
“We have a lot of palm oil.”
Malaysia and Indonesia, the world’s two largest palm oil producers, are embroiled in a dispute with the European Union over a plan to phase out the commodity from renewable fuels used by the bloc by 2030 over deforestation concerns.
The two countries supply about 85% of global palm oil, much of which is used in food but also in items such as lipstick and soap.
Mohamad said he could not put a figure on how much palm oil Malaysia was looking to trade for defense equipment.
Besides new ships, Malaysia was also keen to acquire long-range surveillance aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and fast intercept boats, the minister said.
The planned barter is part of a 10-year defense policy to be tabled in parliament this year, which Mohamad said would focus on boosting naval capabilities, including in the disputed South China Sea.
China claims historic jurisdiction over the sea via a so-called nine-dash line on maps, but it overlaps with territory claimed by Malaysia, China, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.
Taiwan also claims most of the sea.
Recent Chinese naval deployments in the disputed sea, through which over $3.4 trillion in goods are transported annually, have reignited tension with Vietnam and the Philippines.
Malaysia had been critical of China’s South China Sea position, but has not been excessively outspoken recently, especially after China pumped in billions of dollars into infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.
Malaysia regularly tracked Chinese naval and coast guard vessels entering Malaysia’s territorial waters, Mohamad said, but added that China respects Malaysia and had “not done anything that caused us trouble, so far.”
However, Southeast Asian counties would need to work together to make sure their interests are not drowned out by big powers like the US and China jostling for control, Mohamad said.
“We want this region to remain peaceful and neutral,” Mohamad said.

