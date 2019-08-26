You are here

US exports to lobster-loving China go off cliff amid tariffs

The loss of business has brought layoffs to some Maine businesses. (AP)
Updated 26 August 2019
AP

US exports to lobster-loving China go off cliff amid tariffs

  • Business is booming in Canada, where cargo planes are coming to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, to handle a growing bump in exports
Updated 26 August 2019
AP

PORTLAND, Maine: US lobster exports to China have fallen off a cliff this year as new retaliatory tariffs shift the seafood business farther north.
China, a huge and growing customer for lobster, placed heavy tariffs on US lobsters — and many other food products — in July 2018 amid rising trade hostilities between the Chinese and the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, business is booming in Canada, where cargo planes are coming to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, to handle a growing bump in exports. Canadian fishermen catch the same species of lobster as American lobstermen, who are based mostly in Maine.
The loss of business has brought layoffs to some Maine businesses, such as The Lobster Co., of Arundel, where owner Stephanie Nadeau has laid off half the 14 people she once had working in wholesale.
“They picked winners, and they picked losers, and they picked me a loser,” Nadeau said. “There is no market that’s going to replace China.”
America has exported less than 2.2 million pounds (1 million kilograms) of lobster to China this year through June, according to data from the US federal government. The country exported nearly 12 million pounds during that same period last year. That’s a more than 80% drop.
In Canada, exports to China through June were already approaching 33 million pounds, which is nearly as much as all of 2018.
The value of Canada’s exports was nearing $200 million in US dollars through June and was almost sure to outstrip last year’s total of more than $223 million. America’s exports through June were valued at less than $19 million, more than $70 million behind where they were through June 2018.
Lobster prices paid by American consumers have remained fairly steady during the trade dispute, and there remain many buyers for US lobster. But the loss of China as an overseas market is happening at the end of a decade in which the US seafood industry has experienced exponential growth in lobster exports to the country. The US exported about 800,000 pounds of lobster in China in 2010 and more than 20 times that last year.
The American lobster industry is looking to open up new domestic and international markets to make up for the loss of China, said Marianne LaCroix, who directs the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. Maine lobsterman Brian Rapp will attend a trade show in Hong Kong and a trade mission to Dubai in September to promote US lobster, she said.
“China is so large that you have to look at a number of new markets to replace that business,” LaCroix said.
In Canada, the boost to business has helped the industry but also led to uncertainty about its future, said Geoff Irvine, executive director of the Lobster Council of Canada.
The American and Canadian lobster industries overlap, with some businesses operating on both sides of the border, and it’s more beneficial to the lobster industry at large for trade to go on unimpeded, he said.
“Whenever there’s any kind of uncertainty, it makes people worry,” Irvine said. “Everybody would like to see the entire lobster industry open and free.”

Topics: China lobster US

Malaysia hopes to pay for military equipment with palm oil

Updated 26 August 2019
Reuters

Malaysia hopes to pay for military equipment with palm oil

  • Discussions on paying with palm oil had started with China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran
Updated 26 August 2019
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in talks with at last six countries on the possibility of using palm oil to pay for arms, as Southeast Asia’s third-biggest economy seeks to replace old equipment to boost its defense capabilities.
Malaysia has struggled to update its defense equipment over the years and a cut in its defense budget this year all but derailed efforts to replace navy ships, some of which have been in service for 35 years or more.
Costs have been a big hurdle but using palm oil to help pay for equipment could open new avenues to upgrade, Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Monday.
Mohamad said discussions on paying with palm oil had started with China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran.
“If they are prepared to accept a palm barter trade, we are very willing to go in that direction,” Mohamad told Reuters in an interview.
“We have a lot of palm oil.”
Malaysia and Indonesia, the world’s two largest palm oil producers, are embroiled in a dispute with the European Union over a plan to phase out the commodity from renewable fuels used by the bloc by 2030 over deforestation concerns.
The two countries supply about 85% of global palm oil, much of which is used in food but also in items such as lipstick and soap.
Mohamad said he could not put a figure on how much palm oil Malaysia was looking to trade for defense equipment.
Besides new ships, Malaysia was also keen to acquire long-range surveillance aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and fast intercept boats, the minister said.
The planned barter is part of a 10-year defense policy to be tabled in parliament this year, which Mohamad said would focus on boosting naval capabilities, including in the disputed South China Sea.
China claims historic jurisdiction over the sea via a so-called nine-dash line on maps, but it overlaps with territory claimed by Malaysia, China, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.
Taiwan also claims most of the sea.
Recent Chinese naval deployments in the disputed sea, through which over $3.4 trillion in goods are transported annually, have reignited tension with Vietnam and the Philippines.
Malaysia had been critical of China’s South China Sea position, but has not been excessively outspoken recently, especially after China pumped in billions of dollars into infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.
Malaysia regularly tracked Chinese naval and coast guard vessels entering Malaysia’s territorial waters, Mohamad said, but added that China respects Malaysia and had “not done anything that caused us trouble, so far.”
However, Southeast Asian counties would need to work together to make sure their interests are not drowned out by big powers like the US and China jostling for control, Mohamad said.
“We want this region to remain peaceful and neutral,” Mohamad said.

Topics: Malaysia palm oil

