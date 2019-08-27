Chad sentences 243 rebels to jail over February incursion across Libyan border

You are here

A Chadian soldier stands guard near a border crossing. An armed group opposed to Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, the Union of Resistance Forces (UFR), is based in the desert of southern Libya. (AP/File Photo)
  • The insurgents had crossed 400 kilometers of Chadian territory before being halted
  • Chadian air force carried out strikes to try to repel rebels before asking France for help
N’DJAMENA: Chad has handed down jail terms to 243 rebels who crossed into the country from Libya in February before their incursion was halted by French air strikes, the government said Tuesday.
Out of “267 people who were arrested, 12 were sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison and 231 others to terms ranging from 10 to 15 years,” Justice Minister Djimet Arabi told AFP.
Twenty-four minors who had been detained were released, Arabi said.
The sentences were pronounced by a “special criminal court,” which also handed down life sentences in absentia against nearly a dozen rebel leaders living outside Chad, including their chief Timan Erdimi, he said.
An armed group opposed to Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, the Union of Resistance Forces (UFR), is based in the desert of southern Libya.
In February, UFR fighters crossed into northeastern Chad in a column of 40 pickups before they were halted by several strikes from French warplanes based near the Chadian capital N’Djamena.
France is the former colonial power in Chad and an ally of Deby, who seized power in 1990 with French help.
French forces are stationed in Chad as part of a strategy to fight jihadism in the Sahel.
The French military said at the time of February’s incident that the Chadian air force had carried out strikes to try to repel the rebels before asking the French to intervene.
The insurgents had crossed 400 kilometers (250 miles) of Chadian territory before being halted, France said.
The Chadian army moved in after the strikes, later announcing that it had captured more than 250 people.
Arabi said the special court had convened in Koro Toro, a prison located in the desert in the north of the country.
Proceedings began on August 20, the minister said.
“The rebels were sentenced yesterday after a fair trial,” he said.

India antitrust watchdog to assess media, broadcasting sector

  • India's vibrant media sector is also crowded with hundreds of television news channels, newspapers and online news websites
NEW DELHI: India's antitrust watchdog plans to conduct an assessment of the country's media and broadcasting sector to ensure that any competition concerns are identified and resolved swiftly, a government document seen by Reuters showed.
The study will be among the first after India's finance minister last week asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to initiate more cases on its own to investigate antitrust practices and conduct market studies.
The study, which a source with direct knowledge of the matter said is not linked to any ongoing investigation, will examine the competition landscape in a sector that includes the likes of Walt Disney's Star India and India's Reliance Industries.
India's vibrant media sector is also crowded with hundreds of television news channels, newspapers and online news websites, which deliver content in various languages.
"This (study) would ensure that new practices and technologies in this dynamic sector, which may be affecting competition adversely, are identified quickly and remedial measures ... are adopted fast," the CCI said in the document.
The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.
The watchdog is in the process of choosing an independent agency to conduct the study on its behalf, the source said.
It has already initiated a similar review of India's booming e-commerce sector, in which foreign players such as Amazon.com and Walmart's Flipkart operate.
Reuters has previously reported that Amazon and Flipkart are unlikely to participate fully in that study for fear of revealing trade secrets.
Nisha Kaur Uberoi, head of competition law at Indian law firm Trilegal, said such studies will make the CCI better equipped to address competition concerns and speed the approval process in regulatory reviews of mergers and acquisitions.
The assessment of the media and broadcasting sector will seek to assess the regulatory frameworks, ownership patterns and market trends in terms of viewers and advertisers, the 19-page CCI document said.
The study will cover print, electronic and online media, broadcasting companies, content providers and industry bodies, it said, citing the effects of rapid technological change on the sector's competition landscape.

