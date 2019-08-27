You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim officers sue over beard suspensions, are reinstated
﻿

Muslim officers sue over beard suspensions, are reinstated

The correction officers work at Fishkill Correctional Facility (pictured) in New York. (File/Getty Images)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Muslim officers sue over beard suspensions, are reinstated

Updated 15 sec ago
AP

ALBANY, New York: Two Muslim correctional officers in New York are being reinstated to their positions after being suspended for refusing to shave their beards.
The move comes one day after correctional officers Brian Sughrim and David Feliciano filed a federal lawsuit Monday against New York’s prison agency.
The suit argues the agency discriminated against the two men and ordered them to shave beards they keep for religious reasons.
It says other correctional officers are allowed to keep their facial hair for secular reasons.
The correctional officers’ attorney Joshua Moskovitz says the lawsuit is the “sole reason that they’re getting their jobs back.” He says the litigation will continue forward.
A prison agency spokesman issued a statement saying the employees will receive full back pay.

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Islam cannot be reduced to political goals, says Muslim World League chief
Special 0
World
US Muslims embrace Hajj ‘heart and soul’

Iran journalist flees Zarif delegation to stay in Sweden

Updated 7 min 27 sec ago

Iran journalist flees Zarif delegation to stay in Sweden

  • The Swedish Migration Agency said Amir-Tohid Fazel, a political reporter for Iran’s ultra-conservative news agency Moj, had applied for a residence permit
  • Fazel was traveling with Zarif’s delegation as part of an international tour to Finland, Sweden and Norway and other countries
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago

STOCKHOLM: An Iranian journalist covering Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s Nordic tour has fled the official delegation and applied for residency in Sweden, officials here said Tuesday.
The Swedish Migration Agency said Amir-Tohid Fazel, a political reporter for Iran’s ultra-conservative news agency Moj, had “applied for a residence permit in Sweden on 21 August 2019.”
It provided no further details.
Fazel was traveling with Zarif’s delegation as part of an international tour to Finland, Sweden and Norway and other countries.
On August 20, “when I was in Sweden, one of my colleagues in Tehran contacted me via Internet and said ‘four plainclothes came to the news agency with a warrant for your arrest’,” he said in an interview with Swedish television SVT.
He had recently published a list of names of Iranian officials who allegedly hold dual citizenship in countries the Iranian government views as “hostile states.”
Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and refuses to provide consular aid to Iranian dual nationals.
“The Iranian government officially announced that it will file a complaint,” Fazel told SVT.
The day after his colleague in Iran tipped him off, while still in Sweden, Fazel managed to slip away from the delegation.
“It was very difficult because of the 48 bodyguards that were there to provide security for Dr. Zarif and keep an eye on the reporters,” he said.
The journalist refused to be drawn on his political affiliation.
Zarif has been on a world diplomatic tour that kicked off in Kuwait on August 17, before visiting the Nordic countries and France, where he held meetings on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz.
Iran occupies spot 170, out of 180, in the 2019 Reporters Without Borders rankings of countries’ press freedoms.
Iran has arrested and imprisoned a number of Iranians with dual nationality, in what Western governments have denounced as a ruthless policy to exercise diplomatic pressure.

Topics: Sweden Mohammad Javad Zarif Amir-Tohid Fazel

Related

0
Middle-East
Trump caught off guard as Iranian foreign minister Zarif flies in to G7 summit
Update 0
Middle-East
Rouhani says talks with US are useless, but Zarif says Iran won’t start war

Latest updates

Muslim officers sue over beard suspensions, are reinstated
0
Can power napping solve electric car charging challenge?
0
Iran journalist flees Zarif delegation to stay in Sweden
0
Algerian economy creaks at the seams after six months of turmoil
0
Escaped deadly cobra terrorizes German town
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.