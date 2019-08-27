You are here

﻿

Automated buses dodge peacocks, tourists and plants in Singapore test

Singapore is ranked second behind the United States in its preparedness for wide-scale driverless transport. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2019
Reuters

Automated buses dodge peacocks, tourists and plants in Singapore test

  • The most “dangerous beasties” encountered so far were the roaming peacocks which fly unexpectedly into the road
  • The plan is for safety drivers to eventually retreat to remote control centers
Updated 27 August 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Roaming peacocks, meandering tourists and curbside bushes were all causing headaches this week for operators of one of the first autonomous bus shuttle services to hit public roads in Singapore.
Passengers found themselves almost outnumbered by bus stewards checking their seatbelts were tightly fastened as ST Engineering began testing four vehicles in the coastal district of Sentosa.
Singapore, ranked second behind the United States in its preparedness for wide-scale driverless transport in a recent KPMG report, plans to deploy autonomous buses in three districts of the island from 2022.
The latest trial, due to run until November 15, is being closely watched by tech firms and automakers around the world following a series of mishaps.
“Public safety is our top priority,” Singapore’s transport ministry said in a joint statement with ST Engineering.
Tan Nai Kwan, chief robotics engineer at ST Engineering’s Land Systems arm, said the test was “nerve-wracking,” but stressed the safety precautions taken.
Those included a human driver hovering over the self-rotating steering wheel, ready to snatch back control in an instant.
On the first day of the trial on Monday, roadside bushes lightly buffetted by the wind and wandering beachgoers were enough to trigger the bus’ many sensors, bringing it to a juddering halt as it trundled along quiet roads.
Tan said the most “dangerous beasties” encountered so far were the roaming peacocks which fly unexpectedly into the road.
A similar test is underway on roads around a university campus in the center of the island. Tan said with advances in technology, the plan is for safety drivers to eventually retreat to remote control centers although he did not put a timeframe on that happening.
In 2016, a self-driving car being tested in the island state collided with a truck as it was changing lanes. The were no injuries but similar accidents in the US have been fatal.
Still, the few intrepid tourists who managed to navigate the on-demand service on the trial’s first day in Singapore did not seem fazed by their robotic navigator.
“It’s pretty cool but at the same time it feels similar to a normal bus,” said Stephen Byrne, a 20-year old student from Ireland. “I suppose that is a good thing, it’s not too much of a shock. It’s probably more safe than being in some human’s hands.”

Topics: Singapore

Hormuz blast-hit tanker will return to sea in fourth quarter

Updated 28 August 2019
Reuters

Hormuz blast-hit tanker will return to sea in fourth quarter

  • Front Altair is presently undergoing repairs and is expected to resume operation in the fourth quarter of 2019
Updated 28 August 2019
Reuters

OSLO: An oil tanker that was set ablaze by a blast near the Strait of Hormuz in June will be back in service in the fourth quarter after repairs, vessel owner Frontline said.

Images of the product tanker Front Altair taken on June 13 showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from a hole in the side of the vessel following the explosion, which the US has blamed on Iran.

Iran has denied any involvement in the blasts on the Front Altair or the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous vessel on the same day, or the attacks on four other vessels in the Gulf region in May.

Iran later seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, and the US and Britain have called on allies to join in an operation to guard ships passing through what is a vital gateway for the world’s oil industry.

“Front Altair is presently undergoing repairs and is expected to resume operation in the fourth quarter of 2019,” Frontline said in its second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

The 23 crew members, who were rescued by a nearby vessel, escaped unharmed.

“The company’s modern vessels are designed to withstand catastrophic events in order to ensure the safety of the crew and cargo,” it added.

The Front Altair had extensive insurance coverage and the impact on the company’s earnings is expected to be minor, Frontline said. Frontline’s net earnings for April to June swung to a profit of $1.1 million (SR4.1 million) from a $22.9 million loss in the same period last year, lagging the $3.1 million profit seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The Oslo-listed company, controlled by billionaire investor John Fredriksen, repeated expectations for a continued upturn in the oil transportation market.

“Against the backdrop of an expectation for a strong market for the balance of 2019 and into 2020, we believe we are exceptionally well positioned to create significant value to our shareholders,” Frontline said.

Already one of the world’s largest oil tanker owners, the company’s fleet is set to rise to 75 vessels following the announcement last week of an acquisition of 10 Suezmax tankers from trading house Trafigura.

Topics: Strait of Hormuz Front Altair Oil tanker

