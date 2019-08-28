You are here

US will not release Mideast peace plan before Israeli election

US Ambassador to David Friedman (L) speaks with White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The move appeared to be aimed at not interfering with Israel's September elections
  • Trump earlier said the plan might be revealed before the election
WASHINGTON: The United States will not release the long-delayed political portion of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan before Israel’s elections, White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said on Wednesday.
The move, announced in a tweet by Greenblatt, appeared to be aimed at not interfering with September elections in which the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, is at stake.
“We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision (or parts of it) prior to the Israeli election,” Greenblatt said on Twitter.

Trump on Monday had said the plan might be revealed before the Israeli election.
Trump’s Middle East team, including senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, had wanted to roll out the political plan during the summer but Netanyahu’s failure to put together a governing coalition after April elections prompted a delay.
Netanyahu now faces a fresh vote on Sept. 17 and if successful, will try again to form a coalition.
The White House in June announced the economic piece of the Trump peace plan and sought support for it at a conference of global finance ministers in Bahrain.
It proposes a $50 billion Middle East economic plan that would create a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies, and fund a $5 billion transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.
Gulf leaders, however, want to see details of the political plan, which is aimed at resolving some of the thorniest issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, before signing on to the economic plan.

Topics: US peace plan Israel-Palestine Jason Greenblatt

Bahrain sentences 9 to prison for terrorist activities

Bahrain sentences 9 to prison for terrorist activities

  • They were charged with spreading terror related content on social media
  • Four of the accused confessed to the crimes
DUBAI: Nine people were sentenced to prison on Wednesday in Bahrain for terror related activities.
Attorney General Ahmed Al-Hammadi, chief prosecutor for terrorist crimes, said that “the Fourth Grand Criminal Court sentenced them for receiving, transferring and handing over funds allocated for supporting and financing terrorist groups, carrying out terrorist activities and promoting criminal acts.”
The first was sentenced to six years in prison and a BD 100,000 fine. Three others received a one-year sentence and fined BD 2,000. Four were sentenced to two years, while the ninth received three months.
The first defendant recruited the others and tasked them with managing social media accounts, publish terrorist related material, acts of sabotage and assaults on the Kingdom’s security forces.
They were also assigned to transfer money to different locations and some of them were housed together.
They were “communicating with other terrorist groups outside of Bahrain and received assignments in order to create chaos in the country for terrorist purposes,” Al-Hammadi said.
Four of the accused confessed to the crimes.

Topics: Bahrain prison terrorism

