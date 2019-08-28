You are here

  • Home
  • US warns businesses against taking part in Damascus fair
﻿

US warns businesses against taking part in Damascus fair

The Damascus International Fairgrounds, located near the city’s international airport, is hosting the fair. (AP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

US warns businesses against taking part in Damascus fair

  • “We reiterate our warning that anyone doing business with the Assad regime or its associates is exposing themselves to the possibility of US sanctions”
  • The fair resumed in 2017 for the first time since war broke out
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The United States warned businesses against taking part in an annual trade fair in the Syrian capital opening Wednesday, saying participants would expose themselves to the possibility of US sanctions.
Russia, a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, shot back, accusing the US of undermining the reconstruction of Syria.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the US Embassy in Syria, which closed the mission early on in the country’s eight-year civil war, said it has received reports that some regional businessmen or chambers of commerce plan to participate in the Damascus fair.
“We reiterate our warning that anyone doing business with the Assad regime or its associates is exposing themselves to the possibility of US sanctions,” it said.
The Damascus International Fairgrounds, located near the city’s international airport, is hosting the fair. Before the war started in 2011, the exhibition was a high-profile event, attracting major investors and celebrities from around the Arab world who performed to packed audiences on opening night.
The event was halted in 2001 as the country descended into conflict and rebels seized control of the eastern suburbs of Damascus, near the fairgrounds.
The fair resumed in 2017 for the first time since war broke out, an event hailed by officials as a victory and a sign of renewed confidence after rebels were ejected from the area around the capital following years-long fighting.
But participation has been largely confined to Syrian companies, followed by Lebanese and Iranian exhibitors and very few Russian, largely because of the challenges posed by international sanctions and the lack of a political solution to the conflict.
Sanctions by the US have been in place since 2011 but were tightened by the Trump administration in the past year.
The US statement said it is “unacceptable and inappropriate” for businesses and individuals to participate, “particularly at a time when the Assad regime and its allies Russia and the IRGC are attacking innocent civilians.” The IRGC is an acronym for Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is fighting alongside Assad’s forces in Syria.
On its Facebook page, the embassy urged members of the public who have information on any businesses or individuals who plan to participate in the trade fair to email the US Department of Treasury with the information.
China’s ambassador in Damascus, Feng Biao, said the US threats to impose sanctions on participants at the Damascus fair would not deter Chinese companies from taking part.
“Damascus international fair is considered as a source of power for the Syrian people and a window to develop Syria’s economy,” Feng said in an interview with the state news agency SANA late Tuesday, adding that 58 Chinese companies will take part in the fair this year.
The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Washington of attempting to sabotage the event. The US’s “blatant attempts to undermine the Syrian leadership’s reconstruction efforts are harmful to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the ministry said.

Topics: Syria US

Related

0
Middle-East
Damascus to let civilians flee rebel-held Idlib
0
Middle-East
Damascus rejects Turkey-US plan, Kurds give guarded welcome

Honduras recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
AFP

Honduras recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

  • Traditionally, most diplomatic missions in Israel have been in Tel Aviv as countries maintained a neutral stance over the status of Jerusalem
  • US President Donald Trump sparked a deterioration in relations between Washington and the Palestinian authorities last year when the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem
Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
AFP

TEGUCIGALPA: Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will travel to Israel on Friday to inaugurate a “diplomatic office” in Jerusalem, recognizing the holy city as Israel’s capital.
The diplomatic office in the disputed city will be an extension of Honduras’ Tel Aviv-based embassy.
“For me it’s the recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” Hernandez said on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry said in a statement Israel had proposed that Honduras move its embassy to Jerusalem, which is being “analyzed and evaluated in the international and national context.”
US President Donald Trump sparked a deterioration in relations between Washington and the Palestinian authorities last year when the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem.
Guatemala and Paraguay followed suit while Brazil said it was studying the possibility. Paraguay reversed its decision after just four months.
Moving an embassy to Jerusalem is highly contentious. Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.
Traditionally, most diplomatic missions in Israel have been in Tel Aviv as countries maintained a neutral stance over the status of Jerusalem.

Topics: Honduras Jerusalem Juan Orlando Hernandez

Related

0
Middle-East
EU vows to make Jerusalem capital for Palestinians too
0
Press Review
OIC defies US announcement, declares Jerusalem capital of Palestine (Source: The Nation)

Latest updates

US warns businesses against taking part in Damascus fair
0
Honduras recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
0
US will not release Mideast peace plan before Israeli election
0
Bahrain sentences 9 to prison for terrorist activities
0
US contractor sentenced in Iraq shooting seeks new trial
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.