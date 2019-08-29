You are here

Hong Kong protesters denounce Cathay Pacific for firing cabin crew

Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Flight Attendants Association chairperson Rebecca Sy, who was dismissed from her position as flight attendant for Cathay Pacific's low-cost subsidiary Cathay Dragon, reacts during a press conference in Hong Kong on August 23, 2019. (AFP)
HONG KONG: Hundreds of people protested in Hong Kong on Wednesday to denounce Cathay Pacific Airways for dismissing crew taking part in or supporting anti-government rallies that have swept the Chinese-ruled city for weeks.
The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) switched the protest venue, originally planned to be outside the airline’s airport headquarters, Cathay City, to the central financial district after police refused permission.
The airport was forced to close two weeks ago after protesters thronged the arrivals hall for days, grounding about 1,000 flights and occasionally clashing with police.
Cathay was targeted for sacking 20 pilots and cabin crew and what staff have described as “white terror,” a phrase used to describe anonymous acts that create a climate of fear.
“Revoke termination, stop terrorizing CX staff,” proclaimed a black banner in English at the protest site where at least 2,000 gathered peacefully. “Uphold our freedom of speech.”
CX is airline code for Cathay.
The airline has been caught in the crosswinds between authorities in Beijing and protesters who have staged sometimes violent demonstrations since June that have grown into the biggest challenge for authorities in the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
China has denounced the protests and accused the United States and Britain of interfering in its affairs in Hong Kong. It has sent a clear warning that forceful intervention is possible.
Rebecca Sy, former head of a flight attendants’ association, said she was fired without explanation after managers saw her Facebook account.
“We never faced any disciplinary action from the company before. How come now they just terminate me without any valid reason? By simply showing me those printouts of my own private Facebook account?“
’NO GROUND FOR COMPROMISE’
China’s aviation regulator demanded Cathay suspend staff from flying over its airspace if they were involved in, or supported, the demonstrations. At least 20 pilots and cabin crew have since been fired, the HKCTU said.
Cathay’s director for corporate affairs, James Tong, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China had issued a directive “with regards to new safety and security measures” with which the airline was bound to comply.
“We fully support the upholding of the Basic Law and all the rights and freedoms afforded by it. At the same time, we are also required to adhere to all of our regulatory duties, including those prescribed by the authorities in mainland China. The airline must do this; there is no ground for compromise.”
The Basic Law is the mini-constitution under which Hong Kong is ruled.
The protests in the Asian financial hub have posed the biggest challenge for Communist Party rulers in Beijing since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.
Unrest escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts.
It has since evolved into calls for greater democracy under the “one country, two systems” formula under which Hong Kong has been administered since 1997, guaranteeing freedoms that include an independent judiciary.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, attending a ceremony celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on Oct. 1, said “we must stop violence” by the rule of law.
“Facing the current escalation of violence and the massive destructive actions by radical demonstrators, we must strengthen our confidence and act as a defender of ‘one country, two systems’,” she said.
But Lam has not ruled out the possibility of invoking emergency powers.
A mannequin dressed as a Cathay flight attendant held a sign saying “all five demands must be fulfilled,” referring to the broader protest calls to withdraw the extradition bill, set up an independent inquiry into complaints of police brutality, stop describing the protests as riots, waive charges against those arrested and resume political reform.
Thousands also gathered to protest against what demonstrators say is sexual violence by police. It has been dubbed the “#MeToo” rally and some wrote “#ProtestToo” on their arms with red lipstick.
Police said they respected the rights of people in detention and were aware of online “rumors” that a person had been sexually harassed, which they said were false.
Hong Kong is on the verge of its first recession in a decade, weighed down by the protests and a prolonged US-China trade war. 

India’s top court to examine change in Kashmir’s status

Updated 28 August 2019
Sanjay Kumar

India’s top court to examine change in Kashmir’s status

  • 5-judge bench set up to hear challenges to Article 370 abrogation
Updated 28 August 2019
Sanjay Kumar

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday set up a five-judge constitutional bench to hear challenges to the controversial scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its division into two states.

The bench refused to accept Indian government legal arguments that the move might have “cross-border repercussions” and was “liable to be misused.”

The court also cleared the way for the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to visit Jammu and Kashmir and will hear a representation relating to the curbing of press freedoms in the valley from executive editor of the Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin Jamwal.

Shehla Rashid, leader of a newly formed Jammu and Kashmir political movement, said the court’s move was the “first step in the long battle against (Article) 370 abrogation.”

Advocate S. C. Gupta, a constitutional expert based in Jammu, told Arab News: “Article 370 has been removed without consultation, without the concurrence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. If the Supreme Court reinstates Article 370 it would be a victory for democracy.

“The way Article 370 has been removed from the constitution, amounts to bulldozing the constitution. The voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is being suppressed with all the might of the state,” Gupta said.

He added that “democracy is at stake now. The Supreme Court is an important pillar of democracy and it has to assert its role. The court should look into the matter of whether Parliament really functioned in a democratic manner when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was removed.”

Delhi-based political expert and journalist Urmilesh Singh said that in the past the court had succumbed to political pressure but its “guiding principle is the constitution. I believe that the court will act according to the constitutional provisions.”

He added: “The way Article 370 has been made ineffective, the question arises can you nullify it (Article 370) without taking the consent of the state assembly? Can the governor who is an appointee of New Delhi be the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and can he recommend the abrogation of Article 370 on behalf of the state?

“I feel the government’s decision is unconstitutional, illegal and politically unwise.”

Prof. Apoorvanand of the University of Delhi questioned the wisdom of the Supreme Court and the delay in taking up the issue when the “voices of the people of a whole state are being muzzled.”

He described the decision to set up the bench as too little too late and told Arab News: “The situation warrants immediate attention but that does not reflect in the response of the Supreme Court. Essentially the sensitivity of the Indian state is being held paramount against the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which concerns all of us.”

Apoorvanand also questioned the court’s silence over the issue of the detention of hundreds of political and civil activists. “By the time the court takes a call, much water and much blood must have flown down, which the people of India will not see because the Indian media is not interested in showing the reality.”

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the decision to abolish Article 370 had been taken in the “larger national interest.”

Young BJP leader, Pappu Nirala, said: “By removing Article 370 the party wants to strengthen the unity of the country. We want to integrate the people of Jammu and Kashmir into the national mainstream. Whatever curbs have been imposed in the state are to avoid any untoward incidents and killings.”

