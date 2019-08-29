You are here

  • Home
  • UAE CEOs paired with students in leadership development program
﻿

UAE CEOs paired with students in leadership development program

A student workshop in progress during the CEOx1Day program.
Updated 23 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

UAE CEOs paired with students in leadership development program

Updated 23 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

A contingent of business leaders from 16 UAE-based companies — ranging from Alabbar Enterprises, Dubai Airports and Dubai Opera through to The Lego Company and Nestle Middle East — have been paired with some of the country’s brightest young undergraduates in a development program designed to give the students insights into the working life of a CEO.
Managed by international executive search consultancy Odgers Berndtson, the CEOx1Day program, now in its second year, will match third- and fourth-year undergraduates from six leading UAE universities with CEOs from a diverse range of sectors. During a full working-day, each student will shadow their designated CEO to learn from today’s corporate leaders.
Carefully chosen from over 200 applicants, the final 16 students were selected following a multi-phased assessment and interview process, which included personality profiling, telephone interviews, group work, case studies, and one-on-one interviews with Odgers Berndtson’s consultants.
“Selected students will have the opportunity to shadow leaders from a range of sectors, all of which have vital roles to play in the UAE’s ongoing industrial and economic development,” said Mark Houghton, managing partner at Odgers Berndtson, Middle East. “The finalists shone through the selection process and we have high hopes that this year’s CEOx1Day will be a positive and rewarding experience for what is an accomplished 2019 cohort.”
Currently studying at the American University of Sharjah, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Middlesex University in Dubai, the University of Wollongong in Dubai, New York University Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi University, the 16 finalists have already received guidance from the Odgers Berndtson team on recruitment processes, team building and presentation skills.
Several of the CEOs involved in the scheme have already hailed it as a mutually beneficial experience.
“This is reverse mentoring in action,” explained Houghton. “Past students have told us how the scheme has brought the reality of business to life and seeded great respect for the CEOs in some of the tough day-to-day decision-making they have to undertake. Conversely, the CEOs say the students have given them new perspectives on a number of issues which have led to several innovative measures being pursued.”
The CEOx1Day shadowing will run from September through until the end of the year.

Oppo appoints new leaders for global sales & marketing

Updated 13 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Oppo appoints new leaders for global sales & marketing

Updated 13 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
Oppo has established new global sales and marketing business units to drive the company’s integrated development in global markets and provide consumers around the world with quality smart products and services. Alen Wu, previously vice president and president of international business, has been appointed as vice president and president of Global Sales, and Brian Shen, previously vice president and president of Mainland China business, has been appointed as vice president and president of Global Marketing. Both Wu and Shen will report to Oppo CEO Tony Chen.
“We have always run our business with a global vision of ‘One Market, One Oppo.’ We consider global markets as one market, therefore we need to focus on worldwide resource integration for development globally,” said Chen. “Both Alen and Brian are outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to Oppo. I am confident that they will lead our global team.”


to continuously drive more breakthrough innovation. This integration will support our further expansion and growth in the MEA region.”

Latest updates

Oppo appoints new leaders for global sales & marketing
0
Emirates’ IFE guide features artwork by Mawaheb artist
0
NBB rolls out bulk cash deposit machines in Bahrain
0
UAE CEOs paired with students in leadership development program
0
Hong Kong protesters denounce Cathay Pacific for firing cabin crew
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.