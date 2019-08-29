You are here

  • Home
  • Merkel meets Palestinians’ Abbas for talks in Berlin
﻿

Merkel meets Palestinians’ Abbas for talks in Berlin

1 / 4
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas address a statement before talks at the Chancellery in Berlin on August 29, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 4
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, shake hands after a joint statement prior to a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP)
3 / 4
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas address a statement before talks at the Chancellery in Berlin on August 29, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 4
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas arrive to address journalists before talks at the Chancellery in Berlin on August 29, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Merkel meets Palestinians’ Abbas for talks in Berlin

  • Merkel stressed her support for a two-state solution ahead of talks Thursday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
  • Germany is one of the biggest donors to the Palestinians having given them some 110 million euros ($121.8 million) in 2018
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany continues to believe a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinian is the only way for both peoples “to live in peace and security.”
Merkel stressed her support for a two-state solution ahead of talks Thursday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Chancellery in Berlin.
Abbas said, “we appreciate Chancellor Merkel’s efforts to create multilateral cooperation aside from unilateral solutions to create stability and peace in the world.”
He stressed the importance of Germany’s role in the Middle East and thanked the country for its financial support for Palestinians’ health services, education and the strengthening of civil society.
Germany is one of the biggest donors to the Palestinians having given them some 110 million euros ($121.8 million) in 2018.

Topics: Palestine Mahmoud Abbas berlin Chancellor Angela Merkel

Related

0
Business & Economy
Germany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis, says finance minister
0
World
German court convicts Syrian over stabbing that triggered Chemnitz riots

Trump: US to keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan after deal with Taliban

Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Trump: US to keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan after deal with Taliban

  • Trump also said that if an attack on the United States originated from Afghanistan “we would come back with a force like... never before”
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday said that US troop levels will drop to 8,600 if a peace deal is reached with the Taliban and that a permanent presence will remain.
“We’re going down to 8,600 and then we make a determination from there,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News radio. “We’re always going to have a presence.”
Trump also said that if an attack on the United States originated from Afghanistan “we would come back with a force like... never before.”

Topics: US Afghanistan Taliban

Related

0
World
Taliban storm checkpoint in western Afghanistan, killing 14
Special 0
World
Working on “final details” of peace pact, Taliban political spokesman says

Latest updates

Trump: US to keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan after deal with Taliban
0
Drone disruption? Climate activists to target London’s Heathrow airport in September
0
Saudi Arabia donates $2m for food security among Muslim countries
0
Israel accuses Iran of pushing Hezbollah missile plants in Lebanon
0
MSF takes in 51 wounded in Yemen fighting, 10 dead on arrival
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.