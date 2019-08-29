Egyptian presenter Riham Saeed banned for a year after ‘obesity’ insult  

DUBAI: The Supreme Council for Media Regulations in Egypt banned on Wednesday popular TV host, Riham Saeed, for one year after receiving complaints of the host’s “insulting comments” to overweight people.

It is claimed that Saeed, host of the late-night show “Sabaya,” said overweight people were a bad image of society and that many of those who are obese were a “burden on their families and the state.”

The presenter is also accused of saying overweight women lose their femininity over time and were less happy.

Her comments sparked outrage on social media, with users venting their anger and calling for a boycott of her show on Al-Hayah Channel.

A hashtag bearing her name was created with calls for the channel to suspend the show and to sack Saeed.

Saeed defended herself on her official Instagram account, saying she has been covering the issue of obesity on her show for years, asking why people were only reacting angrily now.

Fans of the host said she has always hosted overweight people on her show and helped them undergo corrective surgery to help with their weight issues.