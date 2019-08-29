Pakistan’s ambassador to OIC meets with Secretary General to discuss Kashmir

JEDDAH: Raja Ali Ejaz, ambassador and permanent representative of Pakistan to the OIC called on the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah.

The ambassador handed over a letter from the Foreign Minister of Pakistan to the OIC Secretary General.

The ambassador briefed the Secretary General on the latest developments on the ground in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the tense situation in the region.

The Secretary General reiterated OIC’s principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and assured of his full support to Pakistan and the Kashmiris.

The ambassador thanked the Secretary General for the OIC’s strong support and appropriately highlighting the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.