Pakistan’s ambassador to OIC meets with Secretary General to discuss Kashmir

Raja Ali Ejaz, ambassador and permanent representative of Pakistan to the OIC called on the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). (Supplied)
Updated 29 August 2019
  • The ambassador briefed the Secretary General on the latest developments on the ground in Kashmir
  • Secretary General reiterated OIC’s principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir
 JEDDAH: Raja Ali Ejaz, ambassador and permanent representative of Pakistan to the OIC called on the Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah.

The ambassador handed over a letter from the Foreign Minister of Pakistan to the OIC Secretary General. 

The ambassador briefed the Secretary General on the latest developments on the ground in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the tense situation in the region.

The Secretary General reiterated OIC’s principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and assured of his full support to Pakistan and the Kashmiris.

The ambassador thanked the Secretary General for the OIC’s strong support and appropriately highlighting the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Saudi Arabia donates $2m for food security among Muslim countries

  • Al-Fadhli’s announcement of the funding came during the second session of the IOFS’ general assembly in Jeddah
  • Secretary-General of the OIC said food security was one of the highest priorities of the organization
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is to pump $2 million (SR7.5 million) into efforts to improve agricultural output and food security among Muslim countries.
The Kingdom’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, who is also chairman of the general assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), said the contribution was aimed at enhancing the organization’s work and the adoption of food security strategies by all its member countries.
Al-Fadhli’s announcement of the funding came during the second session of the IOFS’ general assembly in Jeddah. The minister said that Saudi Arabia attached great importance to agricultural development, environment and food security in all its policies relating to national, regional and global food security.
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that the organization was working to implement a comprehensive policy to develop agricultural products and food security and improve Islamic environmental cooperation in the food and agriculture sectors.
He added that food security was one of the highest priorities of the OIC, particularly as the economies of most of its member states were based on agriculture, with the sector accounting for about 12 percent of their GDP.
Al-Othaimeen thanked the government of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting the meeting in Jeddah and for the Kingdom’s $2 million donation to support the work of the IOFS.

