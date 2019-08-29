Egypt says militant arrested, search underway for 80 others

You are here

Egyptian security officials say they arrested a suspected militant and are pursuing 80 others in a province west of Cairo for plotting an imminent attack. (File/AFP)
  • Security forces are pursuing 80 others in a province west of Cairo for plotting an imminent attack
  • The Hasm group has been tied to a massive explosion earlier this month in Cairo
EL-ARISH: Egyptian security officials say they arrested a suspected militant and are pursuing 80 others in a province west of Cairo for plotting an imminent attack.
The officials said on Thursday the home of 25-year-old Hammad Mohamed Shafei was raided in Senofar village in Fayoum province. They say he’s a member of the militant Hasm group, which authorities have linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter with reporters. They didn’t elaborate on the planned attack.
The Hasm group has been tied to a massive explosion earlier this month in Cairo, when a car filled with explosives crashed outside the county’s main cancer hospital, killing at least 20 people.
Egypt has long battled militants led by an affiliate of Daesh in Sinai.

Topics: Egypt

  • Syrian government media reported capturing three small villages in Idlib
  • The province is the Syrian opposition’s final stronghold
BEIRUT: Syrian state-run media and a war monitor say government forces are pressing ahead with their military offensive in Idlib province, seizing a cluster of villages on the southeastern edges of the province.
The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media reported on Thursday that troops captured three small villages in the area. Their next target appears to be the rebel-held town of Maaret Al-Numan, which lies near the Damascus-Aleppo highway.
Idlib is the Syrian opposition’s final stronghold. The opposition Syrian Civil Defense group of first responders said airstrikes on Maaret Al-Numan on Wednesday killed 12 people and wounded 34.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, also reported 12 deaths.
The UN says over 550 civilians have been killed since the offensive on Idlib began in late April.

Topics: Syria Idlib

