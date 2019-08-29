You are here

  • Home
  • Drone disruption? Climate activists to target London’s Heathrow airport in September
﻿

Drone disruption? Climate activists to target London’s Heathrow airport in September

British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London in 2018. The airport is set to be a target for drone-flying climate change activists. (Reuters)
Updated 29 August 2019
Reuters

Drone disruption? Climate activists to target London’s Heathrow airport in September

  • Activists to use toy drones from Sept. 13, which could add to September travel chaos
  • Heathrow says illegal acts are counterproductive, but Europe’s biggest airport says it can mitigate impact
Updated 29 August 2019
Reuters

LONDON: British climate change activists said they would disrupt London’s Heathrow airport with toy drones from Sept. 13, a step they hope will ground flights and put pressure on the government to take tougher steps to reduce carbon emissions.

Heathrow could mitigate the impact of the action, but flying drones will add to travel chaos at Europe’s biggest airport in September, with strike action by British Airways pilots also planned.

The Heathrow Pause group said it would fly toy drones within a 5km restricted zone around the airport but outside the flight paths of the airport, a step the group said would force the airport to ground flights.

“This is a symbolic action, using a legal loophole and participants’ self-sacrifice to draw attention to the most serious and urgent crisis humanity has ever faced,” the group said.

“The government’s inaction on climate change, and the looming catastrophe of airport expansion, gives us no choice and compels us to act,” it said.

Heathrow Pause, a splinter group of the climate activism group Extinction Rebellion which has disrupted London with high profile action this year, said it would fly drones at no higher than head level and give the airport one hour’s advance notice.

The airport said the plan was illegal and counterproductive but said that it had robust plans in place to make sure the airport could continue to operate.

“We agree with the need to act on climate change. This is a global issue that requires constructive engagement and action. Committing criminal offenses and disrupting passengers is counterproductive,” a spokesman for Heathrow said.

“The act of flying drones within 5km of an airfield is illegal because it carries risk. We will be working closely with the Met Police and other authorities to manage and mitigate any impacts this may cause.”

Heathrow Pause said: “All participants flying drones know they risk arrest and imprisonment, and are prepared to be arrested peacefully.”

Drone Chaos

Drone sightings caused chaos last December at Gatwick, Britain’s second busiest airport after Heathrow, disrupting the travel plans of tens of thousands of people in the run-up to Christmas.

The incident led to about 1,000 flight cancelations and affected the travel of 140,000 passengers.

Another drone sighting halted flights for about an hour at Heathrow in January. Both airports have ordered military-grade anti-drone defenses.

An Extinction Rebellion plan to disrupt Heathrow with drones during the peak summer season was shelved.

Heathrow had 80 million passengers in 2018, and is set to get bigger, with a third runway approved by lawmakers last year. The expansion faces legal challenges from environmental groups.

The airport already faces disruption next month, with British Airways pilots set to strike on Sept. 9-10 and Sept 27. Britain’s aviation regulator has asked the airline to explain how it has handled the rebooking of customers after complaints.

Britain’s BALPA pilots union said it wanted to meet with BA CEO Alex Cruz after he said he wanted a resolution but had not had a response. The union said formal talks were pointless until they heard from Cruz, but BA welcomed the development.

Topics: London Heathrow UK aviation drones climate change

Related

0
World
Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology
Update 0
World
Flights resume at Heathrow following drone sighting
0
Business & Economy
Heathrow publishes ‘masterplan’ for controversial third runway
0
World
Body found in London garden fell from Heathrow-bound plane from Nairobi

Tokyo named world’s safest city, Amsterdam tops Europe ranking

Updated 29 August 2019
Reuters

Tokyo named world’s safest city, Amsterdam tops Europe ranking

  • Singapore took second place after Japan’s capital while another Japanese metropolis, Osaka, came third
  • Two European cities made it into the top 10, with the Dutch capital Amsterdam in fourth place while Denmark’s Copenhagen came eighth
Updated 29 August 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Tokyo was named the world’s safest city on Thursday by the Economist Intelligence Unit, in an index ranking cities’ ability to handle everything from climate disasters to cyberattacks.
Singapore took second place after Japan’s capital while another Japanese metropolis, Osaka, came third — the same top three as the two previous Safe Cities Indexes of 2015 and 2017.
This year the index of 60 cities aimed to capture the concept of “urban resilience,” which is the ability of cities to absorb and bounce back from shocks, researchers said.
This concept has increasingly steered urban safety planning during the last decade, as policymakers worry about the impacts of climate change, including heat stress and flooding.
The index assessed four types of safety: digital, infrastructure, health and personal security.
Asia-Pacific dominated the top 10, as in previous years, with six cities, including Australia’s Sydney in fifth place, South Korea’s Seoul in eighth and Australia’s Melbourne in 10th.
Two European and two North American cities made it into the top 10, with the Dutch capital Amsterdam in fourth place while Denmark’s Copenhagen came eighth. Canada’s Toronto came sixth, and the US capital, Washington D.C., seventh.
The safest cities scored highly on access to high-quality health care, dedicated cyber-security teams, community-based police patrols and good disaster planning, researchers said.
“The research highlights how different types of safety are thoroughly intertwined,” said Naka Kondo, the report’s Tokyo-based editor.
While European cities performed well in the area of health, they struggled with digital security, in terms of citizens’ ability to freely use the Internet and other digital channels without fear of privacy violations or identity theft.
Top-ranking cities for digital security scored high on citizen awareness of digital threats and dedicated cyber-security teams, leading to low levels of infection by computer viruses and malware.
“London is the only European city in the top 10 in this category,” said Irene Mia, global editorial director of the Economist Intelligence Unit.
Nigeria’s Lagos, Venezuela’s Caracas, Myanmar’s Yangon, Pakistan’s Karachi and Bangladesh’s Dhaka were the world’s five least safe cities, according to the index.

Topics: Tokyo cities

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh one of world's 50 safest cities
0
Sport
Rio ‘safest city in world during Games’

Latest updates

Brent oil holds above $60 as lower inventories boost WTI
0
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank for Hezbollah support
0
Tokyo named world’s safest city, Amsterdam tops Europe ranking
0
Ousted mayors in Turkey denounce ‘political’ sackings
0
Virgil Van Dijk takes UEFA Player of the Year honors at Champions League draw
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.