Spain urges EU help with migrants as more rescued at sea

A crew member of the ‘Ocean Viking’ rescue ship stands ready to carry an operation to rescue migrants from an inflatable dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea. (AFP)
  • Spain has borne the brunt of EU migrant arrivals in recent years
AP

MADRID: Spain’s maritime rescue service said on Thursday it had rescued 208 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in 24 hours, as a senior Spanish official renewed a plea for EU countries to set aside their differences on the divisive migration issue.

Carmen Calvo, the government’s deputy prime minister, told the Spanish Parliament that EU countries with no maritime border must share the burden of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to the continent from North Africa.

She said the EU needs to agree on “a formula for safe arrivals at ports and co-responsibility of (EU) countries. ”

Similar pleas have been made in recent years, but to little effect.

Calvo was answering questions about a political and humanitarian stalemate earlier this month when Italian authorities refused to allow more than 80 migrants to disembark from a rescue ship run by a Spanish aid group.

The migrants spent 19 days on board the Open Arms ship amid worsening conditions as EU countries argued over how to handle their plight. Spain, Portugal, Germany, France and Luxembourg will be sharing out the migrants under an EU deal to end the standoff.

The migrant issue has dogged EU politics for years, and has led to the rise of anti-immigrant political groups. Spain has borne the brunt of EU migrant arrivals in recent years.

The Spanish maritime rescue service said the migrants it saved were in three boats and picked up in the so-called Alboran Sea, an area east of the Strait of Gibraltar and one of the most common routes for crossing to Europe from North Africa.

The migrants were taken to temporary handling facilities in Spain.

Spain and the EU have increased police cooperation with, and funding for, Moroccan authorities in an effort to stem the flow, with statistics indicating the effort is working.

Spain’s Interior Ministry says that by mid-August this year the number of migrants arriving by sea was down 42.5 percent compared to the same period last year — just under 14,600 compared with more than 25,300 in 2018.

The number of boats making the crossing fell from 1,054 to 542 over the same period.

Topics: Spain European Union African migrants Mediterranean sea

Tokyo named world’s safest city, Amsterdam tops Europe ranking

  • Singapore took second place after Japan’s capital while another Japanese metropolis, Osaka, came third
  • Two European cities made it into the top 10, with the Dutch capital Amsterdam in fourth place while Denmark’s Copenhagen came eighth
LONDON: Tokyo was named the world’s safest city on Thursday by the Economist Intelligence Unit, in an index ranking cities’ ability to handle everything from climate disasters to cyberattacks.
Singapore took second place after Japan’s capital while another Japanese metropolis, Osaka, came third — the same top three as the two previous Safe Cities Indexes of 2015 and 2017.
This year the index of 60 cities aimed to capture the concept of “urban resilience,” which is the ability of cities to absorb and bounce back from shocks, researchers said.
This concept has increasingly steered urban safety planning during the last decade, as policymakers worry about the impacts of climate change, including heat stress and flooding.
The index assessed four types of safety: digital, infrastructure, health and personal security.
Asia-Pacific dominated the top 10, as in previous years, with six cities, including Australia’s Sydney in fifth place, South Korea’s Seoul in eighth and Australia’s Melbourne in 10th.
Two European and two North American cities made it into the top 10, with the Dutch capital Amsterdam in fourth place while Denmark’s Copenhagen came eighth. Canada’s Toronto came sixth, and the US capital, Washington D.C., seventh.
The safest cities scored highly on access to high-quality health care, dedicated cyber-security teams, community-based police patrols and good disaster planning, researchers said.
“The research highlights how different types of safety are thoroughly intertwined,” said Naka Kondo, the report’s Tokyo-based editor.
While European cities performed well in the area of health, they struggled with digital security, in terms of citizens’ ability to freely use the Internet and other digital channels without fear of privacy violations or identity theft.
Top-ranking cities for digital security scored high on citizen awareness of digital threats and dedicated cyber-security teams, leading to low levels of infection by computer viruses and malware.
“London is the only European city in the top 10 in this category,” said Irene Mia, global editorial director of the Economist Intelligence Unit.
Nigeria’s Lagos, Venezuela’s Caracas, Myanmar’s Yangon, Pakistan’s Karachi and Bangladesh’s Dhaka were the world’s five least safe cities, according to the index.

Topics: Tokyo cities

