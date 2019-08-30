You are here

﻿

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Ideas by Isaiah Berlin

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Ideas by Isaiah Berlin

  • The book exhibits the full range of his enormously wide expertise and demonstrates the striking and enormously engaging individuality
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

The essays collected in this new volume reveal Isaiah Berlin at his most lucid and accessible. He was constitutionally incapable of writing with the opacity of the specialist, but these shorter, more introductory pieces provide the perfect starting-point for the reader new to his work. Those who are already familiar with his writing will also be grateful for this further addition to his collected essays.

The connecting theme of these essays, as in the case of earlier volumes, is the crucial social and political role —past, present and future — of ideas, and of their progenitors. A rich variety of subject-matters is represented — from philosophy to education, from Russia to Israel, from Marxism to romanticism — so that the truth of Heine’s warning is exemplified on a broad front. It is a warning that Berlin often referred to, and provides an answer to those who ask, as from time to time they do, why intellectual history matters.

Among the contributions are “My Intellectual Path,” Berlin’s last essay, a retrospective autobiographical survey of his main preoccupations. and “Jewish Slavery and Emancipation,” the classic statement of his Zionist views, long unavailable in print. His other subjects include the Enlightenment, Giambattista Vico, Vissarion Belinsky, Alexander Herzen, G.V. Plekhanov, the Russian intelligentsia, the idea of liberty, political realism, nationalism, and historicism. The book exhibits the full range of his enormously wide expertise and demonstrates the striking and enormously engaging individuality, as well as the power, of his own ideas.

“Over a hundred years ago, the German poet Heine warned the French not to underestimate the power of ideas: philosophical concepts nurtured in the stillness of a professor’s study could destroy a civilization.”--Isaiah Berlin, Two Concepts of Liberty, 1958.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Are You Ready? by Jackie Cantoni

Updated 28 August 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Are You Ready? by Jackie Cantoni

Updated 28 August 2019
Arab News

This inspirational book is filled with strategies to lift you higher and help you let go of negative self-chatter and self-doubt, according to a review published on goodreads.com.

It is a personal take-action journal that helps you navigate life. You will find your true purpose as you build confidence, become sure of yourself, and discover your best self . . . the best version of you. 

The author of the book, Jackie Cantoni, stresses on one point: “Don’t dim your light because others think it’s too bright.”

Be guided through times when you are insecure or unsure of yourself. Travel on an inspirational journey and find why you love being you! 

Cantoni is an award-winning mentor, author, and dynamic speaker. Her mentoring passion and proven strategies have been transforming lives for more than two decades. Her clients are seeking to be the best version of themselves. 

The book inspires its readers to discover their true purpose and be courageous enough to share their voice while maintaining their uniqueness. The author shares strategies to help people sparkle with self-confidence and release negative self-chatter and to be positively contagious.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Limitless mind by Jo Boaler
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: On the clock by Emily Guendelsberger

Latest updates

219 former Muslim rebel fighters turn peacekeepers
0
Turkey demands smaller Syria safe zone in US negotiations
0
Israeli PM, libertarians hash out weed deal ahead of polls
0
Calls for new Japanese industrial zones in Egypt, Africa
0
Spain urges EU help with migrants as more rescued at sea
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.