KSRelief ships 520 tons of dates for UN food aid  in Central America, repair farm terraces in Yemen

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: Saudi Arabia has delivered 260 tons of dates to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution to needy people in Honduras.

Officials in Tegucigalpa, the capital of the Latin American country, praised the assistance offered by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

The Kingdom’s relief arm also delivered 260 tons of dates to the WFP Nicaragua office for distribution in the country.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, KSRelief handed over a project to build and repair agricultural terraces in the Helmeen district in Luhaj governorate.

The project will provide temporary jobs for 80 unemployed people, allowing them to improve their families’ living conditions.

The terraces are exposed to damage and possible collapse due to erosion.

The cash-for-work scheme aims to create 1,600 jobs for young people through labor-intensive projects, KSRelief said.

