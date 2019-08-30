You are here

Britain has ‘nothing credible’ to replace Brexit backstop: Ireland

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, says that UK PM, Boris Johnson doesn’t want the Backstop for the Northern Ireland issue, but has come up with no credible alternative. (File/AFP)
HELSINKI: Britain has come up with “nothing credible” to replace the controversial Irish backstop in its deal to leave the EU, Ireland’s foreign minister said Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the backstop — the fallback provisions for the border between EU member Ireland and UK-ruled Northern Ireland — to be scrapped completely.
With the clock ticking down to the October 31 departure date and Johnson insisting he will not postpone, the EU is pressing Britain to come up with workable alternatives.
“We all want to get a deal but at the moment nothing credible has come from the British government in the context of an alternative to the backstop,” Simon Coveney said as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki.
“If that changes, great. We’ll look at it in Dublin but more importantly, it can be the basis of a discussion in Brussels but it’s got to be credible.”
After talks with his British counterpart Dominic Raab on the sidelines of the Helsinki meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said London must come up with ideas soon.
“I have once again made it clear that it is now necessary for time reasons to put the (proposals) on the table as soon as possible,” Maas told reporters.
Fears among Brexit-supporters that the backstop could leave Britain tied indefinitely to EU rules were a major reason why British MPs voted down the current divorce deal three times.
Brussels and Dublin insist the backstop is essentially to safeguard the EU single market and avoid risking the return of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.
Johnson wants to replace the backstop with a commitment to find so-called “alternative arrangements” in the future, but Coveney said this was not good enough.
“We will not allow a really important element of the withdrawal agreement to be removed... to be replaced with something that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny and is simply a promise that we’ll do our best to solve the problem but not explain how,” he said.
“That is not an approach that either Ireland or the EU will support.”
Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok echoed the call for concrete proposals from London, saying “you cannot solve that (the Irish border problem) without details.”
Brexit negotiators from the two sides are to meet twice a week throughout September in a bid to find a way through the deadlock, London said on Thursday.
Johnson insists Britain will leave on October 31 come what may — even if it means crashing out in a chaotic “no deal” Brexit that causes economic turmoil.
Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said the prospect of no deal alarmed him.
“No-deal is a catastrophe for both sides, and could cost thousands and thousands of jobs and create misery for no reason,” he said.
“I still hope that reason will prevail.”

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis hold anti-India demonstration over Kashmir

  • Imran Khan said they will stand with Kashmiris till they gain freedom
  • Traffic was at standstill during the protests
ISLAMABAD: Cities around Pakistan came to a standstill on Friday as tens of thousands of people poured onto the streets in a government-led demonstration of solidarity with the disputed region of Kashmir, after India revoked its autonomy this month.
The Pakistani national anthem and an anthem for Kashmir played across television and radio, while traffic came to a standstill, traffic lights were switched off and trains stopped, as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign to draw global attention to the plight of the divided Himalayan region.
“We are with them in their testing times. The message that goes out of here today is that as long as Kashmiris don’t get freedom, we will stand with them,” Khan told thousands of demonstrators in the capital, Islamabad.
The Muslim-majority region has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.
Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full.
India has battled separatist militants in its part of Kashmir since the late 1980s, accusing Muslim Pakistan of supporting the insurgents.
Pakistan denies that, saying it only offers political support to the people of Kashmir, who Pakistan says are oppressed by the Indian government and its security forces.
India stripped its part of Kashmir of a special status on Aug. 5, blocking the right of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to frame its own laws and allowing non-residents to buy property there. The government said the reform would facilitate Kashmir’s development, to the benefit of all.
But the decision by the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi infuriated many residents of the region, which has been under a security clamp-down ever since with telephone lines, Internet and television networks blocked and restrictions on movement and assembly.
India’s decision also angered Pakistan, which cut trade and transport ties and expelled India’s ambassador.
“I want to tell you, Narendra Modi, that we will give a befitting response. Our armed forces are ready,” Khan told the rally.
Pakistan has sought the support of the United States, former colonial power Britain and others to press India over Kashmir.
But India says it is an internal matter and that it would only hold talks with Pakistan if it stops supporting militants operating from its soil.
Pakistan has for decades called for the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.
The UN Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of the region.

Another resolution calls upon both sides to “refrain from making any statements and from doing or causing to be done or permitting any acts which might aggravate the situation”.

UN peacekeepers have been deployed since 1949 to observe a cease-fire between India and Pakistan in the region.

