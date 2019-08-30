You are here

India announces series of state-run bank mergers in bid to revive growth

Two lenders based in southern India, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank , will be amalgamated. (File/Reuters)
Updated 30 August 2019
Reuters

  • Modi’s government has vowed to clean up the banking sector and reduce the number of state-run banks
  • Sitharaman said that Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank would be merged with New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank
NEW DELHI: India announced a series of mergers involving 10 state-owned banks on Friday, as it moves to strengthen a sector struggling under a mountain of debt and ensure stronger balance sheets to boost lending and revive economic growth.
The mergers, which cut to 12 the total number of state-owned banks from 27 in 2017, are the first since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government won re-election in late May.
Modi’s government has vowed to clean up the banking sector and reduce the number of state-run banks.
“Twelve solidly present, well-consolidated, energised, adequately capital endowed banks will now operate,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a news conference. “We’re trying to build the NextGen banks.”
The announcement came just as India released data showing its economic growth in the April-June quarter fell to 5%, the lowest level in more than six years.
Sitharaman said that Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank would be merged with New Delhi-based Punjab National Bank, creating India’s second largest lender after State Bank of India.
The government also announced that two lenders based in southern India, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank , would be amalgamated.
In addition, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to merge with Union Bank, while Indian Bank will merge with Allahabad Bank.
“The mergers have been done selectively to ensure that the stronger banks are not impacted, due to the weaker banks in the merger process,” said Siddharth Purohit, a research analyst at SMC Institutional Equities.
In 2017, the government merged State Bank of India with its associate banks, and this year, it merged Bank of Baroda with some smaller peers.
Sitharaman also provided details of the government’s latest cash infusion into the state-run lenders.
To revive the sector, the government has injected roughly $36 billion rupees of taxpayer money into state-run banks over the last five years. In July, it announced plans to infuse another 700 billion rupees ($9.79 billion) into the banks this fiscal year.
Sitharaman unveiled the 10 lenders to be granted funds. PNB is to be the biggest beneficiary, with 160 billion rupees, followed by Union Bank, which will receive 117 billion rupees.
“The infusion is primarily aimed at giving a boost to the economy,” said Sitharaman, while adding that gross non-performing asset levels at state-run banks have fallen sharply over the last fiscal year.

Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank defiant after US sanctions shock 

Updated 31 August 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon's Jammal Trust Bank defiant after US sanctions shock 

  • The bank was placed on a list issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
  • Bank seeks to reassure customers that its funds are operating normally
Updated 31 August 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank (JTB) sought to reassure customers on Friday after the US Treasury Department placed the lender and its subsidiaries on a sanctions list.

A JTB official said that “the bank and its funds are operating normally and there is no fear for the fate of their money.”

The bank was placed on a list issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The US Treasury Department accused JTB of providing financial and banking services to Hezbollah-owned institutions, including Al-Quard Al-Hassan, the Martyrs’ Foundation (Shahid), and Hezbollah’s Executive Council.

The bank stressed its strict commitment to the rules and regulations of Lebanon’s Central Bank, Banque du Liban, as well as international rules on money laundering and terrorist financing.

The governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, said that JTB has a presence in the Lebanese Central Bank and that all legitimate deposits are guaranteed at the time of their maturity.

Prof. Jassem Ajaka, an economic and strategic expert, said that JTB is one of Lebanon’s microfinance institutions in terms of size and spread. Ajaka added that the recent US decision may be related to the detection of “suspicious operations” in 2005 and 2006 linked to JTB accounts.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) regretted the decision to place JTB on the sanctions list, stressing that “this measure will not affect the banking sector in any way.”

ABL reassured depositors that their funds are safe with JTB, highlighting that “the Banque du Liban is capable of taking all necessary measures to address the situation.”

The banking sector is capable of absorbing the repercussions of the decision against JTB and securing the funds of depositors and rights holders.

Ali Hassan Khalil, Lebanese finance minister

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said that the banking sector is capable of absorbing the repercussions of the decision against JTB and securing the funds of depositors and rights holders.

Economist Violette Balaa said that the US decision is designed to cut off funding for Hezbollah. She said: “It is true that JTB is a small bank in Lebanon, but it was suspected of dealing with sanctioned institutions.”

Balaa said that this decision will not disturb the banking situation in Lebanon, highlighting that the sector had previously faced a similar crisis affecting Al-Madina Bank, which continued to operate at the time.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that JTB has a longstanding relationship with a major Hezbollah financial entity.

He said that JTB’s misconduct undermines the integrity of the Lebanese financial system.

Marshall Billingslea, the assistant secretary for terrorist financing in the US Department of the Treasury, said: “JTB is a primary Hezbollah banker in Lebanon, with a long and continuing history of providing an array of financial services to the terror group. JTB has tried to conceal its relationships with numerous front companies for the US-designated Martyrs Foundation.

“The malfeasance within JTB runs to the core. Hezbollah’s Member of Parliament, Amin Sherri, who engages in criminal behavior on behalf of Hezbollah, openly coordinates Hezbollah’s financial activities at the bank with its management.”

Billingslea called on the Banque du Liban to “take the appropriate steps to freeze, close, and liquidate JTB while resolving its legitimate outstanding debts to innocent account holders.”

