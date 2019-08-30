You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong situation ‘extremely worrying’: EU’s Mogherini
﻿

Hong Kong situation ‘extremely worrying’: EU’s Mogherini

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, and EU’s Federica Mogherini attend the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Helsinki. (Reuters)
Updated 30 August 2019
AFP

Hong Kong situation ‘extremely worrying’: EU’s Mogherini

  • EU foreign ministers meeting in Helsinki discussed the turmoil that has been gripping Hong Kong for the past three months
Updated 30 August 2019
AFP

HELSINKI: The EU’s diplomatic chief on Friday voiced deep concern about developments in Hong Kong, where leading democracy activists were arrested as the city’s political crisis rages.

Federica Mogherini warned the Hong Kong authorities that the EU was watching closely after police swooped to detain a number of activists including a lawmaker.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Helsinki discussed the turmoil that has been gripping Hong Kong for the past three months, with increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters.

“The developments in Hong Kong over these last hours are extremely worrying,” Mogherini said afterward.

“We expect the authorities in Hong Kong to respect the freedom of assembly, expression and association as well as the right of people to demonstrate peacefully.”

The demonstrations, which began in protest of a planned law permitting extradition to mainland China, have by turns seen millions march, closed the airport and left city streets strewn with bricks and shrouded in tear gas.

“We will continue to pass messages publicly and privately and continue to work for the situation not to continue to go into the wrong direction but rather the opposite, to reverse to a more positive trend,” Mogherini said, noting that EU countries had significant business interests in the former British colony.

Arrested

Prominent democracy activists including a lawmaker were arrested on Friday in a protest crackdown — a move described by rights groups as a well-worn tactic deployed by China to suffocate dissent ahead of key political events.

The sweep comes after a major rally planned for Saturday was banned by police on security grounds, and then called off by the organizers.

The latest protest had been due to mark the fifth anniversary of Beijing’s rejection of a call for universal suffrage in the semi-autonomous city, sparking the 79-day Umbrella Movement in 2014.

Hong Kong has been locked in three months of political crisis, with increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters that have prompted an escalating intimidation campaign from China.

Two of the Umbrella Movement’s leaders, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow — both still well-regarded among the city’s youth — appeared in court accused of “inciting others to take part in unauthorized assembly” among other charges, having been arrested in dawn swoops on Friday.

After receiving bail, they spoke outside the court and Wong vowed to “continue our fight,” railing against the “chilling effect” of the arrests on opponents of Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government.

Authorities are “trying to create white terror” to scare people away from participating in the social and democratic movement, he added — deploying a term used for China’s efforts to fragment and harass the protesters.

Topics: hong kong protests European Union Federica Mogherini

Related

0
World
Hong Kong police round up activists as mass rally called-off
0
World
Hong Kong protesters denounce Cathay Pacific for firing cabin crew

US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya I

Updated 43 min 45 sec ago
AFP

US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya I

  • Anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned, says US Treasury Department
  • The tanker has been bouncing around the Mediterranean with its cargo of 2.1 million barrels of crude
Updated 43 min 45 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday sanctioned an Iranian oil tanker previously held for weeks by Gibraltar and released despite Washington’s efforts to keep it detained.
The US Department of Treasury said the vessel, previously known as the Grace 1, is “blocked property” under an anti-terrorist order, and “anyone providing support to the Adrian Darya 1 risks being sanctioned.”
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran last year and reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions.
Two weeks ago, the United States threatened a visa ban on the crew of the tanker.
Washington says the vessel is carrying crude ultimately benefiting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, which it has listed as a terrorist organization.
“Vessels like the Adrian Darya 1 enable the IRGC-QF to ship and transfer large volumes of oil, which they attempt to mask and sell illicitly to fund the regime’s malign activities and propagate terrorism,” said Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.
Treasury said the Adrian Darya’s captain, Akhilesh Kumar, is also sanctioned under the order, which generally prohibits dealings with the blocked property by US persons.
“In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the individuals and entities designated today may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an enforcement action,” Treasury said.
Faced with the US warnings, the tanker has been bouncing around the Mediterranean with its cargo of 2.1 million barrels of crude.

Topics: Adrian Darya I

Related

0
World
US says anyone who allows Iran tanker Adrian Darya I to dock risks sanctions
Update 0
Middle-East
No docking request from Iran tanker, says Lebanon

Latest updates

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
0
US blacklists Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya I
0
Lawsuit by Muslim aerospace engineer settled days before Kansas trial
0
More than 150 specialists discuss proposed Saudi mosque construction code
0
What We Are Eating Today: Fruit Tree
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.