﻿

Lawsuit by Muslim aerospace engineer settled days before Kansas trial

Malaysian flag waving in the wind. (Shutterstock image)
WICHITA, Kansas: A court notice shows the federal lawsuit filed by a Muslim aerospace engineer has been settled days before the trial over allegations of discrimination stemming from a party at a Kansas lake.
The filing Friday in US District Court does not detail settlement terms between Munir Zanial and the Spirit Boeing Employees Association. The trial that had been scheduled for Tuesday is canceled.
The Malaysian national of Indian ancestry rented a pavilion at the group’s lake in 2017 to celebrate Malaysian Independence Day. The lawsuit alleges the association suspended his rental privileges and reported him to authorities.
It alleged an American flag had been desecrated by Daesh group symbols. But the flag was actually a Malaysian flag and the guests included people of Malaysian Indian ancestry, some wearing hijabs.

Topics: anti-Muslim bias Islamophobia discrimination

