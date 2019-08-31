Diplomatic delegation experience Arab heritage at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz festival

TAIF: A delegation of 60 diplomats and their families visited the 13th edition of Souq Okaz as part of the Taif Season on Friday. The delegation was accompanied by Hani bin Abdul Wahab Kashif, chief of protocol at the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Diplomats are taken for a ride at Souq Okaz. (SPA)



The delegation visited Okaz Avenue, where they enjoyed the famous Knights of Okaz show, works by Mu’Allaqat poets and crafts from the historical markets.

They also dropped by the Arab Neighborhood, which hosts 11 Arab countries displaying their cultural heritage through live shows, museums and exhibitions.