You are here

  • Home
  • Diplomatic delegation experience Arab heritage at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz festival
﻿

Diplomatic delegation experience Arab heritage at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz festival

1 / 5
2 / 5
Diplomats taking a tour at the Souq Okaz festival in Taif on Friday. (SPA)
3 / 5
Diplomats taking a tour at the Souq Okaz festival in Taif on Friday. (SPA)
4 / 5
Diplomats taking a tour at the Souq Okaz festival in Taif on Friday. (SPA)
5 / 5
Diplomats taking a tour at the Souq Okaz festival in Taif on Friday. (SPA)
Updated 31 August 2019
SPA

Diplomatic delegation experience Arab heritage at Saudi Arabia’s Souq Okaz festival

Updated 31 August 2019
SPA

TAIF: A delegation of 60 diplomats and their families visited the 13th edition of Souq Okaz as part of the Taif Season on Friday. The delegation was accompanied by Hani bin Abdul Wahab Kashif, chief of protocol at the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The trip is a part of a series of visits organized by the ministry to introduce diplomats to the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.




Diplomats are taken for a ride at Souq Okaz. (SPA)

The delegation visited Okaz Avenue, where they enjoyed the famous Knights of Okaz show, works by Mu’Allaqat poets and crafts from the historical markets.

They also dropped by the Arab Neighborhood, which hosts 11 Arab countries displaying their cultural heritage through live shows, museums and exhibitions. 

Topics: souq okaz TAIF SEASON Arab cultural heritage Saudi Seasons

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Souq Okaz festival deemed a 'cultural incubator'
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Story of incense trade route spices up Taif Season

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

Al-Ahsa Oasis is one of the largest and most famous natural oases in the world, with over 3 million palm trees producing delicious dates. The place is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. 

The region contains prominent archaeological and historical sites — some that date back to 6,000 B.C. — and has achieved three Arab and international accolades in the last four years.

In 2015, Al-Ahsa became the first Gulf city to be included in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network for crafts and folk art. 

UNESCO designated Al-Ahsa as a World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming the fifth Saudi area to receive the accolade following Madain Saleh (2008), the Tarif neighborhood in Diriyah (2010), Al-Balad, Jeddah (2014) and the rock art in the Hail region (2015).

Moreover, Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism. 

This photograph was taken by Abdullah Al-Sheikh as part of the Colors of Saudi competition. 

Topics: ThePlace Al Ahsa Al Ahsa Oasis Creative Cities Network UNESCO World Heritage Site

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: King Fahd’s Fountain in Jeddah, the tallest in the world
0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Hada and Al-Shafa, two must-see Saudi summer resorts

Latest updates

Blog on Al Jazeera website praises Hamas military camps for youth  
0
Taliban launch ‘massive attack’ on Afghan city of Kunduz
0
Citizenship list in Indian state leaves out almost 2 million
0
North Korea hits out at Pompeo, warns hopes for US talks ‘disappearing’
0
Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas en route to Florida
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.