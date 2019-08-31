You are here

  • Home
  • Jason Derulo, Haifa Beseisso to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi
﻿

Jason Derulo, Haifa Beseisso to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Jason Derulo, Haifa Beseisso to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi have revealed that the inaugural Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 will be hosted by none other than US singer Jason Derulo and Dubai-based Palestinian YouTube star Haifa Beseisso.

For the first time in Middle East, Abu Dhabi will host the slime-and-surprise-filled event that is loved by kids around the world, featuring performances, “slime” moments and a fun-packed entertainment show.

Aminux, Nora Fatehi and Maritta and Al-Waleed Hallani are the first big names confirmed for the award ceremony, which takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Sept. 20. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks in the run up to the show.

“The stature of the lineup of talent we are announcing today underscores the desire of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and its partners to establish the UAE capital as a global leader for family-friendly events and as a destination that delivers the best in entertainment and activities to visitors and residents alike,” said Saeed Rashed Al-Saeed, destination marketing director at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“And with even more star names yet to be revealed, the first ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to be held in the Middle East is guaranteed to be an unmissable event, which will no doubt help boost visitor numbers to our emirate.” 

Tracey Grant, vice president content and channels for Viacom International Media Networks Middle East, said: “Nickelodeon is dedicated to putting kids first and the Kids Choice Awards Abu Dhabi are a perfect example of how we deliver on that commitment. We are thrilled to confirm that beloved stars from around the region will be performing at the KCA Abu Dhabi.”

Moroccan singer Aminux is one of the biggest stars on his country’s urban pop scene. 

Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan dancer, model, actress and singer will perform her hit songs at the awards. 

Two members of the Lebanese Hallani family musical dynasty will make a special appearance at the awards, with Maritta and Al-Waleed taking to the stage. 

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

ThePlace: Al-Ahsa Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Updated 31 August 2019
Arab News

Al-Ahsa Oasis is one of the largest and most famous natural oases in the world, with over 3 million palm trees producing delicious dates. The place is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. 

The region contains prominent archaeological and historical sites — some that date back to 6,000 B.C. — and has achieved three Arab and international accolades in the last four years.

In 2015, Al-Ahsa became the first Gulf city to be included in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network for crafts and folk art. 

UNESCO designated Al-Ahsa as a World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming the fifth Saudi area to receive the accolade following Madain Saleh (2008), the Tarif neighborhood in Diriyah (2010), Al-Balad, Jeddah (2014) and the rock art in the Hail region (2015).

Moreover, Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism. 

This photograph was taken by Abdullah Al-Sheikh as part of the Colors of Saudi competition. 

Topics: ThePlace Al Ahsa Al Ahsa Oasis Creative Cities Network UNESCO World Heritage Site

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: King Fahd’s Fountain in Jeddah, the tallest in the world
0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Hada and Al-Shafa, two must-see Saudi summer resorts

Latest updates

Jason Derulo, Haifa Beseisso to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi
0
Police fire water cannon, tear gas to clear Hong Kong protesters from parliament area
0
Sudan’s ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency
0
Google to pay out $150-200m over YouTube privacy claims: reports
0
Blog on Al Jazeera website praises Hamas military camps for youth  
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.