‘They’re on’: Trump confirms new tariffs on China imports

A worker in a factory which makes dried vegetables for export to the US, Britain, Japan, South Korea and other countries, in Zhangye in China's northwestern Gansu province. (AFP)
Updated 31 August 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that steep new tariffs on Chinese goods will kick in on Sunday and said that his economic pressure is forcing Beijing to take a more moderate line in Hong Kong.

“They’re on,” Trump told reporters, two days before the levies on billions of dollars of Chinese imports are set to rise in the latest escalation of the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Trump also said that US economic pressure on China was responsible for preventing the authorities from carrying out a harsher crackdown against pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.

“Because of what I’m doing with trade, that’s really keeping down the temperature,” he said at the White House.

Trump’s tough line — and his claim that events in Hong Kong are linked to the trade war — follows his insistence over the last week that Chinese negotiators are keener than ever to strike a deal.

However, despite repeated hints that high-level communications have been reopened on the standoff, White House officials have sparked skepticism by failing to provide details of those reported talks.

The US leader’s confirmation that the new tariffs will go ahead underlines the reality that the two sides remain at loggerheads.

Trump earlier this month had called for 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion in goods to take effect on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. Then Beijing retaliated by targeting $75 billion in US exports and Trump announced that the new tariffs would instead hit 15 percent.  In addition, existing 25 percent duties on $250 billion of Chinese products will rise to 30 percent starting on Oct. 1.

Trump initiated the trade war last year because of complaints over unfair Chinese trade practices.

His comments on Hong Kong could touch political nerves in China, which bristles at anything it sees as outside interference in the protest-wracked city.

Asked if he saw a connection between the way the Chinese respond to the unrest and the difficulties their economy faces under US pressure, Trump said: “I do, I do.”

“If it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much more trouble,” he said, reiterating a call for Beijing to “handle it in a humane fashion.”

Trump’s call fell on the same day prominent Hong Kong democracy activists, including three lawmakers, were arrested in a protest crackdown.

The move was described by rights groups as a well-worn tactic frequently deployed by China to suffocate dissent ahead of major political events.

Updated 11 min 40 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: This week in Dubai, motivational mega-star Tony Robbins will take the stage to a rock-star reception at the 17,000-seater Coca Cola Arena. Dawn Metcalfe — the doyenne of the behavior-changing business in the Gulf — will not be there.

Even before recent allegations about Robbins’ personal life, “I would not have gone,” Metcalfe said.

“I understand his appeal — he’s an excellent speaker and so it’s easy to get caught up — but I fear it’s simplistic and creates no real lasting change. You can’t change behaviors by listening to someone ‘motivate’ you for a few hours — if only.”

Instead of instant motivation, Metcalfe offers a full blown analytic diagnosis of you, your company and your workplace behavior, with recommendations on how to change it for the better. Her Dubai company, PDSi — originally named for ‘performance development services’ — has been going since 2010, organizing coaching and training programs as well as other corporate events. It’s all about culture, she explained.

“When we talk about behavior at the level of the organization, we are talking about culture — my favorite definition being ‘The way we do things around here.’ We help our clients understand that culture isn’t something fluffy — everything in a business is an output of, and driven by, culture.”

In addition, Dublin-born Metcalfe is a regular fixture on the Gulf forum speakers’ circuit, and has just written her third book. In between, she finds time to Tweet liberally: About current affairs in the Gulf, life in her second home, Sri Lanka, and the vicissitudes of the new age of social media. 

It’s fair to say she is not a fan of the new populism, displayed by US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Unlike Robbins, she does not describe herself as a motivational speaker: “I’d describe myself as somebody who has been lucky enough to be able to spend time thinking. learning. trying and observing things, and who wants to share what she’s learned in a way that makes it easier for people to implement what works. I often say ‘people suck’ which is pretty much the opposite of motivational.”

Her corporate blurb says that she “helps organizations create cultures of candor — where all are empowered to hear and be heard more effectively, in a tolerant and respectful way. Cultures where change isn’t feared, but encouraged, in the spirit of constant innovation.”

BIO

Born: Dublin, Ireland

Education: 

• University of Manchester, UK

• Professional qualifications from Stanford University and Harvard Business School.

• Training in neuro-linguistic programming.

Career
• English language teaching in various Asian countries.

• Director, Aldersgate Partners (management consultants)

• Managing director, PDSi MEA.

Her first book, “Managing the Matrix,” explained how individuals can exist and thrive in a complex corporate organization; the second, “The HardTalk Handbook,” was a “definitive guide to having difficult conversations that make a difference.”

The third book — as yet untitled but to be published next year — draws on her experience in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. “I think my love of understanding cultures really came from the fact I’ve lived and worked in eight different countries — and had to understand,” she said.

That experience has given her insight into corporate culture in the Middle East, and especially her UAE base and Saudi Arabia, where she has been spending a lot of time recently.

As a female entrepreneur, she has very firm views on women’s empowerment in the region. Last week, Emirati Women’s Day celebrated the advances of females in the UAE, which has been among the leaders in the Arab world for promoting women in a traditional society where they are sometimes culturally disadvantaged.

Metcalfe has a nuanced view of the issue. “I really don’t like the expression ‘empowering women’. It bothers me because if you can empower us then you can disempower us just as easily. Instead I like to talk about empowering organizations and, indeed, economies and countries by allowing women to take their place in the room and add their voices, expertise and energy.

“Obviously the UAE and Saudi Arabia have both made progress, but I think we also need to be careful not to denigrate what went before — women have always played a significant role in ensuring that households and families survived and thrived  — and now they are doing the same thing on a bigger stage and with the opportunity to have a bigger impact,” she said.

The challenges women face in the Kingdom are different from those in the UAE, she believes. Progress has undoubtedly been made in areas like allowing women to drive, and (more recently) travel without their male guardians’ permission.

“I’m lucky enough to work all over the region and it’s clear that, although the various countries have much in common, they also face different challenges as they start from different positions. In Riyadh last year I spoke about HardTalk at the first women in leadership forum in the country. It was fascinating.

“Most of the attendees were young women — many still at university — and their drive and ability was wonderful. They were engaged and wanted to get everything they could out of the sessions they attended. I found myself very positive about the future,” Metcalfe said.

Nonetheless, challenges remain in the Kingdom with regard to further progress on women’s involvement in the workforce and civil society. “Change, no matter who you are, is almost always hard. Even when it’s the right thing to do, change doesn’t happen overnight. Saudi Arabia’s journey may be longer than that of some other countries, but we’ve already seen some changes that would have been impossible to imagine in the past. I’m sure that in 10 years’ time, never mind 50 years, the country will look very different,” she said.

Her third book - completed after an intense writing stint in Sri Lanka — is about “a consultant who works with a company to transform their culture,” drawing on her time in Japan and China, as well as the Middle East. 

One lesson she has learned is that there is no absolute correlation between national and corporate culture.

"I think my love of understanding cultures came from the fact I’ve lived in eight different countries."

“National culture is obviously very important but I think we can over-emphasize this, and do so at our peril. There’s research from Harvard Business School that talks about how assuming that, for example, a Japanese person won’t show negative emotion, or that Saudis like to have a personal relationship when doing business, can negatively impact negotiation.

“It hurts us because we walk in with assumptions and expectations that may, in fact, be very wrong. I address this a lot in HardTalk — the cultural differences themselves almost matter less once we are able to understand our own interpretations, emotional reactions to them, and our assumptions. When we can control these, managing cross-cultural communication becomes a lot easier — whoever you are and wherever you’re from,” she said.

Her time in Japan and China — as a recent graduate teacher — was “the most extraordinary experience,” she said.

“Looking back, it set me up for the rest of my life. I learned that it’s possible to live in circumstances very unlike the ones you are used to, with people who don’t share a language with you and who have very different cultural expectations. And not only live with them but build genuine relationships that can make everybody’s lives better.”

Sometimes, corporate culture can override the imperatives of national culture, she believes. “It’s a trivial example  but I remember being at a three-day conference that was supposed to start at 9 a.m. and, by 9:15 a.m., when nothing had happened, my neighbor was visibly frustrated. I was surprised because — this isn’t a secret — it’s ok for things to start a little later in Middle Eastern culture, but this would never happen in Japan.

“I asked him how long he’d lived in the region. When he said ’14 years’ I couldn’t believe he hadn’t died from stress, and I asked him where he worked. In response he named a multinational courier company, and so of course that made sense — in his company the culture dictated that things happened when the agenda said they should.”

Metcalfe is an effervescent entrepreneur, who has successfully combatted a debilitating physical illness, and who sees life, and business, in a far more subtle way than performers like Tony Robbins.

It just goes to show that there is more than one way to motivate.

