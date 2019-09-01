You are here

  • Home
  • Trump offer to mediate on Kashmir still stands: Qureshi
﻿

Trump offer to mediate on Kashmir still stands: Qureshi

Pakistani Kashmiri students march during an anti-India protest rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. (AFP)
Updated 01 September 2019
Naimat Khan

Trump offer to mediate on Kashmir still stands: Qureshi

  • Pakistan foreign minister says will call OIC meeting in September
Updated 01 September 2019
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign minister on Friday told Arab News that US President Donald Trump had said his offer to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad on the Kashmir conflict “still stands” despite the Indian prime minister’s insistence that the issue is bilateral.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since Aug. 5, when New Delhi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the part of Kashmir that it administers, and moved to quell objections by shutting down communications and clamping down on local leaders.

Pakistan has reacted with fury to New Delhi’s decision, cutting trade and transport ties and expelling India’s ambassador. Both countries claim Kashmir in full but rule it in part.

Trump has previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, a mountainous region that has been the source of repeated confrontations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

This week, he revised his statement and said India and Pakistan could handle the dispute on their own.

But Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi quoted Trump as saying in response to India’s insistence that the issue is bilateral: “This has been going on for decades. Why was this not resolved? But fine, if you (India and Pakistan) can go ahead and do it yourselves, it’s OK with me. But my offer (to mediate) still stands.”

Qureshi did not specify if Trump had communicated this to him directly. Arab News could not independently verify the foreign minister’s statement.

Qureshi said India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status, sparking tensions with Islamabad, had “distracted” from negotiations between the US and the Taliban to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

FASTFACT

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since Aug. 5, when New Delhi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the part of Kashmir that it administers.

“As far as Pakistan is concerned, we’re pushing ahead with the peace process in Afghanistan; we’ve facilitated the process,” he added.

“But now with this action (of revoking Kashmir’s autonomy), obviously our attention is diverted,” Qureshi said.

“To that extent, I think India has in my view tried to play the role of a spoiler. The West, and particularly the US, should see through that.”

Qureshi denied that India had fared better diplomatically than Pakistan during the latest spat over Kashmir.

He said Islamabad had succeeded in taking the issue to the UN Security Council, and the conflict is now being discussed by world leaders and at major international forums.

The Kashmir conflict “is being recognized; it’s being talked about all over the world today,” Qureshi added. “So how can it be (Pakistan’s) diplomatic failure? I think it’s a diplomatic achievement.”

He said he had written to the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir, and will convene a meeting of the group on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) next month.

“I expect not just ministerial participation. I’m expecting a ministerial communique on this issue,” he added.

Qureshi said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will highlight the Kashmir issue during his address at the upcoming UNGA on Sept 27.

When Khan does so, Qureshi added, “I think the Kashmir issue will be mentioned loud and clear. Our message will go through to the international community loud and clear.”

Qureshi urged the Muslim world to recognize India’s human rights violations in Kashmir and speak up against them.

“A fundamental right of religious freedom has been seriously undermined by Indian authorities,” he said.

“People weren’t allowed to pray on Eid. They weren’t allowed to sacrifice their animals. Every Friday prayer is being blocked. Mosques are locked up,” he added.

“This is a negation of a basic fundamental right, so the Muslim world must recognize that and speak up against it.”

Topics: KASHMIR ISSUE Shah Mahmood Qureshi Donald Trump OIC

Related

Special 0
World
India’s top court to examine change in Kashmir’s status
Special 0
World
War between nuclear powers threat to the world: PM Khan

Hong Kong protesters plan to disrupt airport after night of chaos

Updated 01 September 2019
Reuters

Hong Kong protesters plan to disrupt airport after night of chaos

  • Protest organizers have urged the public to overwhelm road and rail links to the airport on Sunday and Monday, potentially disrupting flights
  • The protests came on the fifth anniversary of China’s decision to curtail democratic reforms and rule out universal suffrage in Hong Kong
Updated 01 September 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: Pro-democracy demonstrators planned on Sunday to choke travel routes to Hong Kong’s international airport after a chaotic night of running battles between police and masked protesters, the latest wave of unrest to hit the Chinese-ruled city.
Protest organizers have urged the public to overwhelm road and rail links to the airport on Sunday and Monday, potentially disrupting flights. A similar so-called “stress test” of the airport last weekend failed.
Late on Saturday and into the early hours, police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets and protesters threw petrol bombs, escalating clashes that have plunged the Asian financial center into its worst political crisis in decades.
Officers fired two warning shots in the air to scare off a group of protesters who had them surrounded and were trying to steal their pistols, the police said, only the second time live rounds have been used in more than three months of unrest.
Parts of the metro system ground to a halt as skirmishes spread to the subway, with television showing images of people being beaten as they cowered on the floor behind umbrellas. Three stations remained closed on Sunday morning.
“A large group of protesters participated in unlawful assembly in various districts since yesterday, despite police’s objection and warning,” the police said in a statement.
“The level of violence is rapidly escalating and their illegal acts have no regard to the laws of Hong Kong.”
The protests, which at one point blocked three key roads, came on the fifth anniversary of China’s decision to curtail democratic reforms and rule out universal suffrage in Hong Kong, a former British colony that was returned in 1997.
The unrest began in mid-June, fueled by anger over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people in the city to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.
But the unrest has evolved over 13 straight weeks into a widespread demand for greater democracy in a territory that many residents believe is increasingly being controlled by Beijing. China denies meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.
Hong Kong returned to China under a “one country, two systems” formula that allows it freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, such as the right to protest and an independent legal system.

 

 

Topics: hong kong protests

Related

0
World
Fire, tear gas and petrol bombs as Hong Kong engulfed by chaos
0
World
Hong Kong situation ‘extremely worrying’: EU’s Mogherini

Latest updates

Rouhani warns Macron of Iran's looming nuclear step
0
Hong Kong protesters plan to disrupt airport after night of chaos
0
INTERVIEW: Dubai’s Doyenne of the behavior-changing business
0
Defending champion Osaka defeats teenage sensation Gauff in US Open showdown
0
Saudi Arabian Military Industries aims to export weapons, says CEO
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.