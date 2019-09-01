You are here

Two Seasons Hotel Dubai donates school bags

To support deserving children at the start of the new school year, Two Seasons Hotel & Apartments Dubai donated 100 new backpacks containing essential school supplies to Dar Al-Ber Society. 

Dar Al-Ber is considered one of the first charities in the UAE. It was established in Dubai in 1979 as a charity, cultural and social firm.

“Supporting the students and communities where our hotels operate is an important element of who we are as a brand, that’s why we have partnered with a number of charities to support our goal of changing lives. We believe that every child should have the opportunity to go to school with dignity and hope,” said Freddy Farid, managing director of Two Seasons Hotel Management LLC.

“We hope that this small act will help put a smile on their faces knowing that someone cares. Our aim is to continue to strengthen our commitment and solidarity to the local community through such activities. The hotel is keen to implement community initiatives on a regular basis,” he added.

Mohamed Abbas, director of human resources, represented Farid in handing over the school bags to members of the Dar Al-Ber Society.

The four-star award winning hotel regularly holds CSR events to spread awareness and encourage more people to care for society.

15,000 to attend World Energy Congress in UAE

With less than two weeks to go until the 24th World Energy Congress, the UAE Organizing Committee has given an update on the number of delegates, ministers and exhibitors that will be attending the global event in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from Sept. 9 to 12 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event will see the presence of more than 15,000 attendees from the UAE and abroad including 4,000 delegates and 66 ministers. The exhibition, taking place across a space of 35,000 square meters, will feature over 200 exhibitors, representing more than 150 countries altogether. 

This year’s World Energy Congress, which will take place for the first time in the Middle East, will see more than 300 speakers among the thousands of global attendees during the four-day event.

More than 80 sessions will be held during the congress, focusing on the entire energy spectrum including oil and gas, electricity, coal, nuclear power and renewable energy, as well as transport, energy efficiency, finance, investment, consultancy and other sectors that are affected by the energy sector.

It will provide an opportunity for business leaders, decision-makers and other industry professionals to discuss the trending topics of the industry as well as taking action to deliver a sustainable future through panel discussions and sessions. 

Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and chairman of the UAE Organizing Committee, said: “The World Energy Congress has gone from strength to strength with every edition. The large attendance, the diversity of exhibitors and the comprehensive conference program for the 24th edition in Abu Dhabi signifies the importance of the congress.

“Boasting a rich history, the World Energy Congress has attracted a wide array of experts, business leaders and government officials from around the world and Abu Dhabi will be no different.

“The UAE has outlined ambitious plans in transforming the energy sector including two of the largest solar generation projects in the world and we are proud that Abu Dhabi is the first city in the Middle East to stage this prestigious event, which is another feather in our cap.”

The tri-annual event is now considered the “Davos of energy issues,” with every congress enabling hundreds of global experts to convene, share and discuss the latest trends from around the world; it has also attracted distinguished speakers over the years.

Prominent physicist and former Nobel Prize recipient, the late Albert Einstein, is among those to have shared his extensive knowledge as part of a lecture session during the Berlin World Energy Congress in 1930.

