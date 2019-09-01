Saudi Justice Ministry completes reform project, including hiring of women notaries

You are here

Developments from the last 12 months include the inauguration of labor courts by Minister of Justice Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, and the documenting of judicial hearings in audio and video. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Justice Ministry has completed a number of projects in the last 12 months including the launch of e-services and the creation of notary positions for women, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Other developments from the last 12 months include the inauguration of labor courts by Minister of Justice Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani and the documenting of judicial hearings in audio and video. 

The ministry last month announced Grade-7 “notary public” vacancies for women to work at offices across the country. The breakthrough move to boost female employment within the legal sector is part of the ministry’s plans to support and empower women, widen their career options and encourage them to play a bigger role in the sector.

Female notaries have started helping people in accordance with the ministry’s digital efforts, without using paper, and issuing low-risk authorizations through www.moj.gov.sa.

They are working across 21 cities in the Kingdom, in addition to serving soldiers stationed on the country’s southern borders.

Al-Samaani adopted new rules aimed at making reconciliation and mediation viable options for conflict resolution.

He also launched five new services this year, including an e-complaint service that allows people to electronically submit complaints and the launch of a website to document marriage data.

Al-Samaani ordered the establishment of specialist centers aimed at creating a family-friendly environment through the “Shamel” initiative and the preparation of custody and visitation centers in 11 regions.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia aims to be an arms exporting country, said Walid Abukhaled, the newly appointed chief executive for strategy and business development at Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

He said that SAMI wants to become one of the top 25 military companies by 2030 and is looking to fulfill the large domestic demand for military equipment.

“The opportunity to localize military equipment at all stages — from manufacturing, maintenance and support — is promising. We’re keen to design and build equipment inside the Kingdom with local minds and manpower,” Abukhaled said.

Although Saudi Arabia is not experienced in the military industry, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan has goals in this field. 

“The shortage of experience and manpower is one of the obstacles that can be overcome. I see it as an opportunity to attract the youth in the Kingdom to the defense industry,” he added.

We will satisfy the demand at home and with our allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council before we export to the world.

Walid Abukhaled, chief executive for strategy and business development at SAMI

Abukhaled said that SAMI is working on initiatives with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) to ensure the industry has the right atmosphere for companies to operate.

“The supply chain of military companies is a major initiative to support the infrastructure of the industry. We’re working with GAMI to have that in place to ensure that big companies can work smoothly,” he added.

Commenting on future plans, Abukhaled told Arab News that SAMI is planning to be a global source of defense equipment.

“The Saudi defense budget is one of the largest in the world and demand for the Kingdom’s equipment is very high. We will satisfy the demand at home and with our allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council before we export to the world,” he added.

Abukhaled told Arab News that the Kingdom needs to introduce defense and aerospace education for new generations.

“I think it’s important to partner with the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. We need the local Saudi commission who are able to support sophisticated military equipment on the ground,” he said.

SAMI is hoping to collaborate with industries related to defense. Abukhaled said that “the future is about electronic warfare and cybersecurity. We must work with GAMI, the Ministry of Education and Saudi universities to find students that will enhance our industry.”

