Saudi Justice Ministry completes reform project, including hiring of women notaries

RIYADH: The Justice Ministry has completed a number of projects in the last 12 months including the launch of e-services and the creation of notary positions for women, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Other developments from the last 12 months include the inauguration of labor courts by Minister of Justice Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani and the documenting of judicial hearings in audio and video.

The ministry last month announced Grade-7 “notary public” vacancies for women to work at offices across the country. The breakthrough move to boost female employment within the legal sector is part of the ministry’s plans to support and empower women, widen their career options and encourage them to play a bigger role in the sector.

Female notaries have started helping people in accordance with the ministry’s digital efforts, without using paper, and issuing low-risk authorizations through www.moj.gov.sa.

FASTFACTS • The Justice Ministry last month announced Grade-7 ‘notary public’ vacancies for women to work at offices across the country. • The breakthrough move to boost female employment within the legal sector is part of the ministry’s plans to encourage women to play a bigger role in the sector. • Female notaries have started helping people in accordance with the ministry’s digital efforts. • The justice minister launched five new services this year, including an e-complaint service that allows people to electronically submit complaints and the launch of a website to document marriage data.

They are working across 21 cities in the Kingdom, in addition to serving soldiers stationed on the country’s southern borders.

Al-Samaani adopted new rules aimed at making reconciliation and mediation viable options for conflict resolution.

He also launched five new services this year, including an e-complaint service that allows people to electronically submit complaints and the launch of a website to document marriage data.

Al-Samaani ordered the establishment of specialist centers aimed at creating a family-friendly environment through the “Shamel” initiative and the preparation of custody and visitation centers in 11 regions.